This Thing Called Marriage, Its Real Purpose.

Every human on this planet, earth has at some time or another questioned a mysterious situation or thing. It is the natural thing to do. Why go to the moon? Or why jump out of an airplane? Or even, why did I get married? When I proposed to Michelle, it was an exciting yet anticipating moment, waiting to hear yes. Planning the bold move to propose involved a mindset of living HAPPILY EVER AFTER. The one thing that did not hit the mind at that moment, which has happened to almost every couple is, WHAT IS MARRIAGE, and WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF IT?

Everything has a purpose. A car manufacturer designed a car with specifics because there is a reason (purpose) for that design. In order to get the most out of the car the driver must figure out the different advantages of buying that particular car. Just the same, every individual was created with a purpose. When a couple come together in Holy Matrimony it is for a great purpose. But only if we recognized that purpose before we tied the knot. Couples can get the most out of every marriage relationship but only if they really knew what marriage really is and the purpose it serves. The greatest setback is not knowing why you are married. Once every couple recognize this truth and apply it in their marriages, nothing can stop the joy, peace, love, and harmony that God created marriage to give to each married couple. The explanation and purpose of marriage is built into this one verse from The One who created you and your spouse. “THIS IS WHY A MAN LEAVES HIS FATHER AND MOTHER AND BECOME ATTACHED TO HIS WIFE AND THEY BECOME ONE FLESH,” Genesis 2:24. This verse breaks down what marriage is and why it was created. Here are the seven explanation of marriage, explaining its full purpose:

THE MATURE GROOM:

I remember my first own rented property when i left my parents’ and grandparents’ home to be on my own. It was an anxious moment, yet it gave such a feeling of maturity. As much as it felt new it also propelled me into a new phase of maturity. It takes maturity for a man to leave his mother and father to join with his wife living in Holy Matrimony, in order to reap the harvest of a great marriage. Couples do not get the most out of the marriage relationship without leaving and cleaving.

THE GREAT TRANSITION:

Leaving your parents to live with your spouse is the process of transitioning into another realm of life. It is like being on a journey with exciting expectations. God intended for this transition to be mysterious for the purpose of working together to figure out that purpose, and it is trying to figure it out that both husband and wife get closer to each other. But this only happens when both husband and wife decide to embrace the journey of transitioning.

COMPLEMENTING BEAUTY:

I have spoken with many married couples. The common phrase I hear is, “THE RIGHT ONE.” This is a myth. There is no right one. There is the one you become one with. If there was a right one, you would not need God. You are not the right one, you become the right one. You complement each other in the process of becoming one. There is that key word “become” that many married couples miss out on when reading the marriage verse in Genesis 2:24. It is with the help of the Creator of Marriage that you complement each other while becoming one. The quicker this truth is accepted, the sooner married couples choose to work together in marriage to reach that greatness of a marriage on a mountain top. You can get there!

THE ONE FLESH MOVEMENT:

Husbands, the moment you tie the knot with your wife you start the process of becoming one. Wives, the moment you accept and tie the knot with your husband you become a part of him. You are now his rib. This is a mystery that God created symbolized by the first marriage. Adam said “she is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh, she shall be called ‘woman’ for she was taken out of man. This all sounds very mysterious but it is reality in your own marriage which if accepted will drive the desire for deep intimacy between you and your spouse.

THE BECOMING PROCESS:

You are not one flesh the moment you get married. You are not all knowing about each other on the first day living together in Holy Matrimony. I learned Michelle along our marriage journey. It was after some quality time spent with Michelle that I knew her deepest desires, her heart. Michelle knew me just the same along our journey but not on the first, second or third day, or even month or months for that matter. The reality is, you are always learning your spouse and it is in knowing that you become one with your spouse, creating that deep intimacy with your spouse. This is a part of the great mystery that God allowed for you both to figure out about each other. It is in the figuring out that that great rejoining happens.

YOU ARE A NEW FAMILY:

Your extended family is still your family. Your mother and father that you left are still your mother and father. However, hour husband or wife is now your new family. Your spouse is now the one you become attached to. All things are new in your new family. Your deepest thoughts, your greatest dreams, your heart is now the property of your spouse. The child or children you now produced from being fruitful and multiplying upon are now yours. You are now all one big, new family who take priority over any other extended family.

THE COMPLETE FAMILY MODEL:

A husband/father raising the kids by himself is not a complete family. A wife, or mother living with the children without the husband/father. It takes a husband and wife raising children until they become adults to have a real and complete marriage and family that reaps the benefits of a complete family model. If one is missing it causes the family tree to crumble and unwanted disasters to happen in the family tree. God created marriage and family to be together for marriage and family to work. Huddle up and live. This is REAL MARRIAGE.

Do you know a couple struggling in their marriage and family? Share this article with them. Apply this truth to your own marriage and watch your marriage and family live out its full meaning and purpose, reaching a place of great love and harmony. Michelle and I continue to pray for all marriages and families.