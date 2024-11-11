Jamaica is globally celebrated for its vibrant culture and energetic personality. Known for warmth and creativity, Jamaicans have a unique presence on social media that captivates audiences worldwide. Social media has become an ideal platform for Jamaicans to showcase talents across diverse genres, far beyond the typical lifestyle and comedy scenes that dominate locally. Here are ten Jamaican creators who are well worth following. They offer fresh, engaging content from unique perspectives that will edify and entertain.

1. Shantae Suffren – Instagram, YouTube

Shantae Suffren, a young Jamaican content creator now based in the United States, shares her experiences adjusting to life abroad. Through her Instagram @shantaesuffren, she documents everything from her personal style evolution to discovering her independence as a Jamaican immigrant. As one-half of the Young and Suffren podcast, Shantae’s content resonates with young adults, offering a relatable yet fresh perspective on cultural adaptation, relationships, and self-growth.

2. Patwa Chapter – Podcast

The Patwa Chapter podcast, hosted by Kenia Mattis, co-founder of Listen Mi Caribbean, offers a unique retelling of Bible stories in Jamaican Patois. This approach not only makes the stories accessible and relatable but also serves to celebrate the richness of the Jamaican language. The podcast provides a heartfelt connection to faith through storytelling that feels both personal and culturally resonant, appealing to both Jamaicans and those interested in Patois.

3. Pon Di Car Back – Instagram

In Jamaica, car culture goes beyond transportation. The Instagram page @pondicarback, managed by @sensitivebadgyal, captures the essence of this tradition by archiving some of the country’s most creative car decorations. From vibrant paint jobs to quirky bumper stickers, these vehicles are adorned with slogans, party promotions, and personal philosophies. This page is a treasure trove for anyone interested in Jamaican street art and culture. It even includes submissions from followers and has a companion page, @johncrowbattyrider, dedicated to colourful bar and lounge murals.

Instagram will load in the frontend. == ==

4. Doing Numbers – YouTube, TikTok

The Doing Numbers podcast, hosted by Jehm Shrouder, is a valuable resource for business owners and entrepreneurs in Jamaica. Shrouder, an experienced auditor, shares insights into finance, accounting, and entrepreneurship tailored for the Jamaican market. The podcast, available on YouTube and TikTok, is both informative and accessible, guiding viewers through the challenges of operating a business in Jamaica.

5. Ashley-Jade Anderson – TikTok

Ashley-Jade Anderson uses her TikTok platform to share witty insights on social issues and everyday scenarios. Known for her quick, humorous takes, she gained a significant following during the pandemic by discussing timely issues like pandemic challenges and gender-based violence. With over 24,000 followers, Ashley has become a significant voice in Jamaica’s online space, blending humour and advocacy in a way that resonates with a wide audience.

6. Tenement Yaad Media Podcast – Instagram, Podcasts

Tenement Yaad Media is a collective of young individuals dedicated to creating digital content that brings Caribbean history to life. Their work includes podcasts like “Lest We Forget,” which reflects on historical events in the Caribbean and their impact on contemporary society, and “Checkmate,” which explores the current political and social climate of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region. They also produce an amazing blog with far ranging, colourful and highly interesting conversation around culture and politics that should appeal to anyone interested in understanding Caribbean society on a deeper level.

7. Dextazlab – YouTube

Dexter Andre, the creator behind Dextazlab, is a comedian known for his family-friendly humour and Christian themes. His YouTube channel and Instagram are filled with parodies, skits, and humorous takes on Jamaican life, all delivered in a clean, wholesome style. Dexter’s content appeals to all ages, offering a light-hearted and entertaining view of Jamaican culture.

8. Flower Child 1999 – Instagram

Stylist and designer Kaysian Wilson a.k.a Flower Child 1999 has made her mark in the fashion world, both locally and internationally. Known for her unique wicker designs, Wilson has styled high-profile clients like Chronixx and Beyoncé and has been featured in prominent publications like British Vogue and Vanity Fair. Her Instagram feed is a stunning collection of her work, travels, and creative inspirations, making her a must-follow for fashion enthusiasts.

9. Kodianity – TikTok

Codie-Ann Barrett, known as kodianity on TikTok, is the go-to friend for financial and life advice. She covers topics like homeownership, investing, and relationship tips with a blend of rapid-fire delivery and humour. Codie’s lighthearted approach to wealth-building and personal empowerment has resonated widely, and her relatable content on issues faced by Jamaican women has created a strong connection with her followers.

10. Shan ZenZen Jamaican Vibez – YouTube

Shaneca Smith’s channel, Shan ZenZen Jamaican Vibez, is dedicated to showcasing the resilience and positivity of Jamaicans, especially farmers. As a farmer herself, Shaneca provides an authentic perspective on agricultural life, highlighting local talent and supporting her community through charity work. Her efforts have gained recognition, including an International Women Achievers Award for Philanthropy, and her content has inspired her audience to engage in community support and development.

Bonus : Yaad Life’s Good – YouTube

Hosted by Mik, Yaad Life’s Good is a culinary exploration of Jamaica’s street food scene. With over 200 videos, Mik travels across Jamaica to uncover hidden food spots, traditional cooking methods, and exotic dishes. His enthusiasm and passion for food make this channel an engaging journey into Jamaica’s culinary landscape, perfect for food lovers everywhere.

These Jamaican creators showcase the rich diversity and creativity that define Jamaica’s culture. From fashion and finance to history and humour, each offers a unique perspective that speaks to both local and international audiences. Following these creators not only supports their work but also provides a vibrant window into Jamaican life, proving that Jamaican talent is as varied as it is inspiring.