Julian Ricardo Marley is an accomplished musician in his own right that’s following in his famous father’s footsteps. Born June 4, 1975 in London, England, the musician, producer, singer and songwriter spent his youth between England and Jamaica.

The multi-faceted musician showed a talent for music at an early age and learned to play the guitar, drums, keyboard, and bass. The only son of reggae icon, Bob Marley, that was born in England he eventually settled on Miami, FL as a base of operations that he named The Lion’s Den.

Marley moved to Jamaica in 1993 to be closer to his siblings and teamed up with brothers Damien, Kymani and Stephen to form the Ghetto Youths Crew. They toured extensively for three years throughout the U.S. His debut solo album, Lion in the Morning, was released in 1996 and that led to a world tour.

He’s opened for his sibling, Ziggy Marley, performed with the Wailers, and contributed a wide array of musical elements to the award-winning Lauryn Hill album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. He also formed the reggae band called The Uprising.

Marley is active in a variety of humanitarian projects and is a contributor to the non-profit Ghetto Youths Foundation. Its mission is to provide aid in a variety of ways to people around the world, while providing opportunities for young people, seniors and families in compromised communities.

A follower of the Rastafarian and Christian faiths, Marley uses his music to spread a message of love and through the Ghetto Youths Foundation, he and his musical sibling have performed on behalf of multiple causes around the globe. They also performed at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Marley’s 2019 album, As I Am, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category for Best Reggae Album. The Top 10 Julian Marley songs are:

1- Boom Draw

2- Awake

3- On the Floor

4- Just in Time

5- Things Ain’t Cool

6- Jah Works

7- All I Know

8- Stay With Me

9- Lion in the Morning

10- Sharp as a Razor

Honorable Mention

11- Rosehall

12- Trying

13- Systems