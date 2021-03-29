Top 25 Reggae Lovers Rock Artists

Are you a lovers rock fan or are you still confused as to exactly what it is? To understand what it is, music lovers need to go back to its reggae beginnings. Lovers rock is a style of reggae with a distinctive romantic sound and accompanying lyrics with roots in the final days of the era of rocksteady.

Lover’s rock became particularly popular in the London music scene during the 1960s. The genre was a combination of reggae and rocksteady rhythms that incorporated elements of smooth soul. It was viewed as an alternative to Jamaica’s Rastafarian sound that was prevalent at the time that featured lyrics with religious and political messages.

In actual fact, lovers rock was just as political in nature though not in the typical way. It challenged racism, patriarchal domination, the gender struggles of women, and the political climate that enabled injustices to continue. The sound was softer and the message more subtle, but no less powerful than the more outspoken male dominated releases. It gave women a voice in the UK reggae market that had been lacking.

In its early days, lovers rock was primarily defined as a female sound as it found favor with girls and women. Most of the early lovers rock songs were performed by women. The genre quickly found widespread favor and male artists began entering the field, with many rising to fame on UK Singles Charts. The genre received a further boost from The Clash when the group helped move it into the mainstream.

The genre had a profound influence on hip hop, R&B, and even pop music in the 1960s and 1970s. It inspired artists that included Culture Club and the Police, providing musicians with a vehicle to deal with and express the turmoil they saw happening around them.

Its popularity continues today and elements of lovers rock can be found in songs by industry giants that include Rihanna and Drake. The following are considered the Top 25 lovers rock artists of all time.

Gregory Isaacs Dennis Brown Beres Hammond Maxi Priest Ken Boothe Sanchez Freddie McGregor Frankie Paul Alaine Carlene Davis Glen Washington Pam Hall Romain Virgo Tarrus Riley John Holt Boris Gardner Garnett Silk Sugar Minott Richie Stephens Marcia Griffiths Wayne Wonder Horace Andy Singing Melody Christopher Martin Alton Ellis

