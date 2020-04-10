Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending April 10th, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

CHINESE GROUPS DONATE SUPPLIES TO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Several groups of Chinese people delivered donations of food and protective gear to the University Hospital of the West Indies. The donated personal protective equipment (PPE) will help doctors and nurses working at the hospital avoid contagion by COVID-19. IT consultant Michael Ho Sue, spokesperson for the Chinese groups, said the Chinese nationals, many of whom have lived in Jamaica for more than 15 years, wanted to help when the virus outbreak impacted the island. Those who wanted to help included many restaurant owners who will eager and willing to donate food. Hospital administrators welcomed the aid and said that anything that uplifts the spirits of the people working on the frontlines of COVID019 is very much appreciated.

MORE THAN 7,000 JAMAICANS APPLY FOR GOVERNMENT VIRUS AID PROGRAM

According to Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, 6,500 of the applicants have already received approval of their applications. The COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) will be available until June 30, 2020.The program totals $10 billion and is designed to provide financial aid via grants and relief packages.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

EQUIVALENT OF 14 MILLION JOBS IN CARIBBEAN, LATIN AMERICA, LOST DUE TO COVID-19

According to the International Labor Organization, the equivalent of 14 million jobs have been lost in the Caribbean region and Latin America as a result of the COVID019 pandemic. The virus outbreak is being cited as the reason that 5.7 percent of the work hours in these regions was lost during the second quarter of the year. Vinícius Pinheiro, Regional Director of the labor organization for Latin America and the Caribbean. Said the region is facing a catastrophic and massive destruction of jobs, which creates a challenge of enormous size to

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

MANY ITALIANS CHEERED BY THE POWER OF REGGAE

Music performers in Italy report that reggae music is helping to improve the morale of Italians who have suffered greatly from the outbreak of the COVID0-19 pandemic and who have been locked down for a considerable period of time. They report that music represents a “lifeline” for Italians. Pablo Morelove and Eugenia Conti are reggae and dancehall musicians who have been using their talents to pull people out of despair and give them hope.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICAN CUSTOMS COMMISSIONER SAYS COUNTRY IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Velma Ricketts Walker, CEO) and Commissioner of Customs at the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), is providing assurances that Jamaica remains open for business during the COVID-19d pandemic. The CEO said that Jamaica is utilizing all available measures and all apparatus to ensure this remains the situation. Manufacturing, distribution, imports and exports continue to operate in Jamaica and will continue under compliance with health and safety protocols established by the government.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

LOIS KELLY MILLER, VETERAN ACTRESS, DIES AT AGE 107

Actress Lois Kelly Miller died at her home in Kingston, Jamaica, at the age 107. Miller was a well-known and popular personality in Jamaica. She was the daughter of Lewis Kelly, the manufacturer of Kelly’s soft drinks and syrup. She appeared with major Hollywood stars and was a mainstay in the Little Theater Movement National Performance, appearing in 13 pantomimes and being a co-writer on three of these yearly productions.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

WORLD CHAMPS RESCHEDULING CREATES PROBLEMS FOR SOME ATHLEATES

The new date set for the World Champs competition is creating problems for athletes who also hope to compete at the Commonwealth Games. Warren Blake, the president of the Jamaica Administrative Athletes Association, expressed concern with the rescheduling of the World Athletics Championships being rescheduled for 2022. The rescheduling was done due to the coronavirus pandemic, but causes a conflict for athletes who want to participate at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. According to Blake, some athletes, like throwers and jumpers, could perhaps accommodate the change in schedule, but runners generally like more space between competition events.