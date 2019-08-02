Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 2nd, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

MOST JAMAIXANS STILL LANDLESS DESPITE PROGRAMS

Dr. Peter Phillips, leader of the Opposition Party in Jamaica, noted in his Independence Day message that a majority of Jamaicans are still landless in spite of programs designed to address the problem. The problem of a society divided into first-class and second-class citizens stems from the island’s history, said Phillips, and political and economic policies meant to keep people tied to estates as laborers. Access to land ownership is key to Jamaican’s development, he believes.

HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS TO RECEIVE COMPENSATION FOR “BAD GAS”

Some 390 motorists in Jamaica will be compensated for engine damage suffered in 2015 linked to the sale of “bad gas.” The contaminated gasoline was provided at island petrol service stations in that year. Fayval Williams, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology (SET), announced the compensation plan to the House of Representatives in a follow-up to advice from the Consumer Affairs Commission provided in 2016.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

ISLANDS IN CARIBBEAN WANT DEVELOPMENT USING SUSTAINABLE MEANS

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (CECS) and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) are working jointly to develop the OECS Green-Blue Economy Strategy and Action Plan. The plan is designed to help Caribbean nations achieve their development goals by using sustainable ocean and other natural resources to boost economic growth.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN AMBASSADOR TO U.S. HIGHLIGHTS PRIDE IN INDEPENDENCE REMARKS

Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, spoke about the special meaning of August 6 to Jamaicans of all walks of life. That is the date on which Jamaica became an independent nation in 1962. In her remarks she emphasized the pride Jamaicans have in their forefathers and all those who contributed and sacrificed to make possible the benefits and achievements enjoyed by Jamaicans today. Marks also emphasized the pride Jamaicans feel toward the rich history of the island and the recognition of its heritage on the world stage.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

REGGAE SUMFEST GENERATES J$1 BILLION

According to Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the 2019 edition of the Reggae Sumfest music festival brought in J$1 billion. The festival, which was held in Montego Bay, was the largest staging of the event in terms of attendance from local citizens and guests from overseas, he noted. There were about 10,000 people who came to Jamaica for the festival, Bartlett said, an increase of 3,000 over the number in 2018. The festival impacted the revenues of average room nights stays for both foreign and local attendees.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

2019 WORLD REGGAE DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP TO INCLUDE BELGIAN ENTRY

The annual World Reggae Dance Championship, which is organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), has attracted entries from all over the world, including Belgium. The competition has been staged for more than a decade and invites dancers from around the globe to compete in the styles of dancehall and reggae. The dance group from Belgium includes seven dancers. The number of international competitors illustrates the impact of Caribbean dance styles on the African Diaspora.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

DISCUS THROWER DACRES AIMS FOR GOLD IN QATAR

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres is planning to win a gold medal in the discus throw at the 2019 World Championships in Dohar, Qatar. Dacres, 26, won a national sportsman award in 2018 as well as gold in Australia at the Commonwealth Games. He also won at the Diamond League Final in Belgium in 2018. His greatest achievement of the season was his throw of 70.7 meters at the IAFF Diamond League event in Morocco in June 2019. As breaking the 70-meter mark was a goal that has now been achieved, Dacres says his next goal in the gold at the World Championships.