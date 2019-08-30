Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 30th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

SPANISH TOWN HOSPITAL RENOVATES WARDS

In St. Catherine, a $20 million renovation of the Spanish Town Hospital wards is being funded by the south East Regional Health Authority. The hospital’s Ward 3 has already opened after its renovations in July 2019, which included repainting, upgraded lighting, mesh for the windows, and the installation of ceiling fans. According to Dwayne Francis, chief executive officer of the hospital, work similar to this will also be conducted in Wards 2, 4, 5 and 6. The goal is to improve the look of the wards and to address additional infrastructure issues that present themselves in the wards.

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER INVITES ENTERTAINERS TO DISCUSS COCKPIT COUNTRY

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness invited Bounty Killer, Queen Ifrica, and Tony Rebel to a private meeting in St. Andrew to discuss his government’s plans for the Cockpit Country. While details of the meeting were not available, it was reported that Senator Matthew Samuda and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz were also in attendance. Recently, Queen Ifrica and Bounty Killer have expressed strong opposition to plans to open mining in the protected area. The Cockpit Country, which is located in Trelawny and St. Elizabeth, has been the topic of debate about mining in the historic area as it features the highest diversity of animal and plant life of anywhere in Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

AUTHOR TRACEY BAPTISTE’S NOVEL FOCUSES ON SPIRITS OF THE CARIBBEAN

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, author Tracey Baptiste has written a novel meant to teach the public about the spirits of the Caribbean that hold an important position in the folklore of the islands. Tying the Caribbean spirits to their roots in West African folklore, In “The Jumbies.” Baptiste offers stories that come from the natural physical world of fire, water, and air, and educates readers about this fascinating folklore tradition.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

USAIN BOLT, GLENFORD CHRISTIAN HONORED BY AMERICAN FRIENDS OF JAMAICA

The 2019 International Humanitarian Award New York recipients were announced by the organization American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ). The 2019 awards were given to Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world sprint record holder Usain Bolt and to the founder and chairman of Cari-Med Group of Companies, Glenford Christian. Formal presentation of the awards will take place on October 25, 2019, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The AFJ Board of Directors nominated the honorees, highlighting the impact they have on philanthropy, their successes, and their contributions to the economic development of Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICAN ECONOMY GROWS BY ESTIMATED 1.0 PERCENT FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2019

The economy of Jamaica grew by and estimated 1.0 percent for the quarter from April 2019 to June 2019 over the rate measured in the same period in 2018, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ). This estimate has extended the nation’s growth period for 18 consecutive quarters, or four and one-half years of economic growth. Dr. Wayne Henry, PIOJ director general, stated that the services industry rose by 1.4 percent, while the goods-sector showed flat performance. With a 0.0 percent growth rate. The growth in this latest quarter reflected activity at plants including the Petrojam refinery, increased external demand in the hotel and restaurant industry, a greater domestic demand for goods and services.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

REGGAE SUMFEST TO RETURN IN 2020 AFTER HIATUS OF 14 YEARS

The groundbreaking music festival known as Reggae Sumfest will be staged once again after 14 years in 2020. The Jamaican festival, which provided the “blueprint” for reggae festivals worldwide, is slated for November 2020 at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove Priory in St. Ann. This outdoor venue is close to Ocho Rios on the north coast of the island. Reggae Sumfest began in June of 1978 in Montego Bay. It was founded by Synergy Productions and ran for six nights from dusk until dawn to showcase Jamaica’s best reggae acts. Performers included Jimmy Cliff, Burning Spear, Jacob Miller and Inner Circle, The new Reggae Sumfest will operate under the new owner, Guardsman Group Ltd., which is one of the largest security firms in Jamaica. The Guardsman Group has a 35 percent share of the festival, which will be produced by a subsidiary of its original owner eMedia, Vertical Creative Ltd.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA’S SHANIEKA RICKETTS TAKES TRIPLE-JUMP TROPHY AT DIAMOND LEAGUE

The women’s triple jump at the IAAF Diamond League competition in Zurich, Switzerland, has been won by Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts. Rickets led her rivals after five jumps and ultimately achieved a personal best of 14.92 meters to win the Diamond Trophy. Her last jump in the event was the winner as it broke her previous best distance of 14.77 meters. Commenting on her victory, Ricketts said she knew she had a chance with the last jump and needed to take it. She expressed her happiness at winning the event with a personal best as well. Ricketts will return to Jamaica for training and then go on to Qatar in the middle of September 2019 with the Jamaican team to attend a training camp.