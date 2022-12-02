Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending December 2nd, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



JAMAICA CONSIDERS SEEKING REPARATION FROM BRITISH MP FOR FAMILY’S LINKS TO SLAVERY

Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations is considering potential legal action to seek compensation from the British Member of Parliament Richard Drax in connection with his family’s role in slavery. Jamaica’s actions follow those of Barbados, which is reportedly examining the feasibility of similar actions. The ancestors of MP Drax, a Tory, were pioneers in the sugar and slave trades in the 17th-century Caribbean. Drax Hall in Barbados is still owned by the Drax family. Drax has said that his family’s part in the slave trade was “deeply, deeply regrettable,” but claims “no one today can be held responsible for what happened” hundreds of years ago. Zita Holbourne, an anti-racism campaigner, argued that Drax’s life of wealth and privilege today constitutes a continuation of his family’s legacy, while the descendants of those victimized by his ancestors face the legacy of enslavement and colonialism in systems of “racism, injustice, and poverty.” Reparations are about healing and peace as well as finance, Holbourne added. According to Hilary Beckles, a Barbadian historian, an estimated 30,000 enslaved individuals died on the plantations owned by the Drax family in the Caribbean over two centuries.

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ENCOURAGES INVESTMENT IN JAMAICA

According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, his country’s strong government and good governance have resulted in improvements and recovery of Jamaica’s economic following the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, he is encouraging investors to consider Jamaica and its robust economy. During a speech at the Invest Jamaica Conference in Montego Bay, Holness emphasized the rapid rate of Jamaica’s recovery post-pandemic, which he attributed to making the “right decisions” for the good of the nation. He added that the country is ready for greater investment, highlighting the island’s performance in tourism and its high rate of employment. He also noted that Jamaica has one of the oldest democracies of modern times and that its political stability is a factor in the prosperity of its people.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

HEAD OF CARICOM CALLS FOR REGION TO OPTIMIZE SOURCES OF RENEWABLE ENERGY

The chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi of Suriname, wants the member nations to continue their efforts to optimize renewable energy sources and raise the percentage of renewable energy in their energy supplies. Santokhi made his remarks at the three-day Regional and Suriname Renewable Energy Forum, noting that this is necessary due to the greater challenges presented by the deterioration of the climate, continuing political tensions in the world, and weakened economies. He added that record-high oil prices have made it a priority for CARICOM nations to address the economic impact of fossil fuels, which represent over 80 percent of the energy requirements in the Caribbean region.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICANS ABROAD SET TO ELECT NEW DIASPORA COUNCIL REPRESENTATIVES

Jamaicans living in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the three nations that are home to most of the Jamaican Diaspora, are ready to elect new representatives to the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council. Nominations for representatives and voter registration started on November 10, 2022, with actual voting set to occur between December 2, 2022, and December 19, 2022. Only seven of the 29 members of the Global Diaspora Council will be up for election: three from the US and two each from the UK and Canada. The other 22 representatives are appointed by Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

LARGEST CRUISE SHIP IN THE WORLD DOCKS AT FALMOUTH PIER

The biggest cruise ship in the world, the “Wonder of the Seas,” made its first docking at Trelawny’s Falmouth Pier on December 1, 2022. The ship can hold 7,000 passengers and crew and is expected to dock twice a month from December to April – the entire winter tourist season – in Jamaica. According to Michael Belnavis, the chair of the Cruise Shipping Council, the arrival of the “Wonder of the Seas” represents a benefit to Jamaica’s tourist industry. It can only dock at the Falmouth Pier, which was constructed to accommodate very large cruise ships. All other Caribbean ports require passengers to be ferried ashore, but in Falmouth, they can just walk off the ship and onto the pier.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

2023 DEBUT OF “IMMERSIVE” BOB MARLEY EXHIBIT SCHEDULED FOR U.S.

The “Bob Marley One Love Experience,” an immersive exhibit celebrating the legendary pioneer of reggae music, will have its premiere in the United States early in 2023. The exhibit features previously unseen concert videos, photographs, lyric sheets, music, and Marley memorabilia such as guitars, a soccer jersey, and sneakers that display the singer’s influence. The “One Love Forest” takes visitors on a trip to Jamaica and includes a cannabis garden. The “Soul Shakedown Studio” gives visitors headphones and allows them to enjoy Marley’s music from a curated playlist. The exhibit is slated to open on January 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, at Ovation Hollywood. The “One Love Experience’ has previously been available in London and Toronto. Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group, said the exhibit, which is produced by the Marley family and Terrapin Station Entertainment, noted the exhibit will be mounted near Bob Marley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN SPRINT CHAMPION ASAFA POWELL RETIRES FROM TRACK AND FIELD SPORTS

After almost 20 years, Jamaican Olympian and sprint champion Asafa Powell announced his retirement from track and field on November 26, 2022, just three days after turning 40 years of age. Powell last competed in May 2021. During his athletics career, Powell represented Jamaica at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004, in Beijing in 2008, in London 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He was a member of the nation’s gold medal-winning 4×100-meter relay team in Rio. Powell held the world record in the 100 meters from 2005 to 2008, establishing the record time of 9.77 seconds at the Athens Super Grand Prix in 2005. He ran the 100 meters in under 10 seconds 97 times during his competitive career, more than any other athlete.