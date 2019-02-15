Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 15th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GOVERNOR GENERAL SAYS GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO SECURITY MEASURES

In the Throne Speech to Jamaica’s Parliament, Governor General Patrick Allen stated that the government is committed to introducing the Enhanced Security Measures Act as part of a strategy to fight against criminal networks and to protect the nation’s borders. New legislation and amendments to current laws will be forthcoming, including the Police Act to modernize and transform the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the National Security Council Act to provide for the establishment of the National Security Council, and the merger of the Police Services Commission with the Police Civilian Oversight Authority to provide a single oversight body.

LEGISLATION TO TAKE OVER VENEZUELA”S PETROJAM SHARES INTRODUCED

The Jamaican government has introduced legislation that would allow the take-over of Venezuelan shares of Petrojam. The legislation would let the government to forcibly retake the 48-percent stake in the state-owned oil refinery now held by TDV Caribe of Venezuela.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

INVESTIGATION INTO APPOINTMENT BY GUAIDO OF OIL COMPANY BOARD LAUNCHED

The chief prosecutor of Venezuela, Attorney General Tarek William Saab, will begin an investigation into the naming of opposition leader Juan Guaido of a transitional board of directors for the country’s state-owned oil company. Saab stated that the appointment by Guaido and his National Assembly represent a portion of “an illegal power grab” that is receiving support from foreign governments. He also said that the Assembly is seizing national powers through criminal means.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

RADIO DEEMAY IN NEW YORK OPPOSES SONGS THAT DISRESPECT POLICE

New York radio deejay Christopher ‘Dubbmaster Chris’ McDonald, an award-winning senior broadcaster at Jam Radio, has compiled a list of songs subject to a one-month broadcast ban due to the way he believes they disrespect police. Among the songs on the list are “Babylon City” from dancehall artist Vybz Kartel and “Serve and Protect” from singer Queen Ifrica, who lashed out against “bad man police” in the single. MacDonald said that his decision was supported by executives at Jam Radio, and that he chose Black History Month and Reggae Month to make his stand because the mission “should be to create a change in the narrative of dancehall, as well as reggae.” He added that as a Jamaican living in New York, he has a civic responsibility and “patriotic duty” to address issues that impact Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora. Jamaica’s music culture in general and dancehall in particular has too many songs that “hit out against ‘informers’ and denigrate police officers,

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

MAJOR ISRAELI HOTEL BRANDS INTERESTED IN JAMAICA

According to Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, major hotel brands from Israel are expressing an interest in making investment in Jamaica. Representatives of these brands are expected to visit the island in the near future. Bartlett said the Israeli investors accepted his invitation to visit and are likely to attend the upcoming Jamaica Rum Festival. Minister Bartlett traveled to Israel to participate in the Annual International Mediterranean Tourism Market event.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

SKATALITES CELEBRATE 55TH ANNIVERSARY MAKING CONCERT TOUR

From its beginnings in 1964, the vocal group The Skatalites have been Jamaica’s top ska band, caking artists from Bob Marley to Toots and The Maytals to Alton Ellis and many current singers. Their ska sound mixes blues and jazz and rapidly became popular worldwide, contributing to the impact of Jamaica on the world’s music. While the original group inline-up lasted just 14 months, it recorded thousands of songs, some still being discovered, and although it broke up in 1985, members remained active in the development of Jamaican popular music. They are on tour in Colombia, preparing to travel to the US, and they to venues in France and the UK, where they will perform in Sussex on May 25, 2019. Their most recent recording ‘is Platinum Ska’ n 2016, which featured tracks with Lloyd Knibb, the original drummer who passed away in 2011.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

IAAF DIAMOND MEET ORGANIZERS IN EUROPE WORRY ABOUT JAAA SCHEDULING

Some organizers of the IAAF Diamond League meet in Europe have stated their concerns about the scheduling of the National Senior Athletic Championships issued by the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA). The organizers worry that the trials, which are scheduled for June 20-23, 2019, may result in many of the nation’s top athletes missing the Diamond League meets. The Championships, which serve as trials for IAAF World Championships scheduled for September 2019, would occur near or during dates set for the Rabat, Morocco portion of the Diamond League and Adidas Boost Boston Games, both of which are set for June 16, 2019.