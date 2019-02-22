Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 22nd, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS GIVEN TO JAMAICA DEFENCE FORCE

The Jamaican Defense Force (JDF) has been honored with the RG Platinum Award, as well as well as the RJRGLEANER Honor Award for 2018. Rocky Meade, the chief of defense staff lieutenant general, was presented with the awards at a gala event at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. Along with these two major awards, the JDF also took home the category award for education and the Red Stripe “Stand Up” Award for the Jamaica National Service Corps. Meade expressed praise for the work of the JDF. The RG Platinum Award replaced the Man of the Year Award that was instituted in 1980, The JDF was selected from a list of nine category winners at the awards event.

GOVERNMENT GETS APPROVAL TO TAKE BACK VENEZUELA”S PETROJAM SHARES

The Jamaican government passed legislation to allow its retaking of the 49-percent share ownership previously held by Venezuela’s state-owned Petrojam, an oil and natural gas firm. The Compulsory Acquisition (Shares in Petrojam Limited) Act of 2019 was supported by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who piloted it through the approval process. Holness noted that the move was not taken lightly as both Petrojam and Jamaica have been put at risk by long inaction.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

SWEET POTATO, CASSAVA-BASED BUSINESSES ON RISE IN ANTIGUA & GARBUDA

Businesses based on the agricultural products of sweet potato and cassava are being viewed as significant alternatives for reducing the large import costs experienced by Antigua and Barbuda. Value-added production in these chains are expected to revitalize the nation’s economy. Nutrition teachers, MGO staff members at the national level, local prison staff, and representatives of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs participated in a three-day workshop on the preparation of bread using the root crops of sweet potato and cassava as alternative ingredients. The use of these ingredients is meant to reduce the country’s importation of wheat and flour products.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN UK CALLING FOR DEPORTATIONS TO STOP

The Jamaican High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is calling for the deportation of Jamaicans to their home country to be suspended until the UK’s Home Office has published its Windrush investigation. High Commissioner Seth George Ramocan expressed his concern about deporting individuals who have lived in the UK since childhood, as well as the removal of parents who have young children living in the UK.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

STATISTICAL INSTITUTE FINDS MORE JOBS CREATED IN 2018

A labor survey from he Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) found that the number of employed individuals in the country rose by 14,400 as of October 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The total number of employed people in Jamaica was 1,219,700 as of that date. The survey also found that the yearly average unemployment rate was 9.1 percent, the lowest rate recorded since 1968. Eight of the 16 industry categories had highest employment levels in 2018 than 2017, including real estate, renting and business activities, hotels and restaurants, social and personal services, and mining and quarrying.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

REGGAE MONTH MARKED BY ALL-FEMALE ALBUM

“Queens of the Arena” is an all-female album released during Reggae Month by singer and producer Tania Nicole Sutherland, who is better known as Chyna Nicole. She decided it was appropriate to release the album during February, the traditional month honoring Jamaica’s reggae music, on all digital platforms. The album, which includes 13 tracks, features various artists from Jamaica, the US, the UK, Canada, and Jamaicans who are based in the US. The project is designed to empower women in unity, said Sutherland.Travks included on the album are It Takes One by Nadine Sutherland; What Yu Gon Do by Pam Hall: This Yah Route by Lady Ann: Amazing by Chyna Nicole; Back to Destiny by Vonnii; Be Alright by Dionne Reid; Missing You by Helen Rogers; Me Too by Dionne Blaize; Tough Like a Diamond by Novel-T; Nah Go Follow by Empress Priscilla; Tell Me by Lisay; People of the World by Isafire and Beauty For Ashes by Michibella.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

TONI-ANN WILLIAMS NOMINATED FOR TOP GYMNASTICS AWARD

The college career of Jamaican gymnast Toni-Ann Williams was effectively ended by a terrible Achilles tendon injury, but just a few days following the injury, Williams received a nomination foo what has been referred to as the “Heisman Trophy” of gymnastics. Williams, a senior at the University of California Berkeley, is one of 25 athletes nominated for the American Athletic Incorporated (AAI) Award for the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the United States. College coaches submit nominations each year for the award, then vote to come up with a list of finalists. Ultimately, one athlete receives the high honor. Williams has a stellar record as a college gymnast and will be hard to beat. She holds program-record scores on vault (10.0), floor (9.975) and all-around (39.700), and is also one of just two gymnasts in the University’s history to achieve a perfect 10.0.