Travel Guide Andrea Foster’s “Favorite Places in Jamaica”

Travel Guide Andrea Foster visits some of the most beautiful places in Jamaica on a daily basis. Find out which ones are her favorites.

What’s something that would surprise most people about Jamaica — any off-beaten path things to explore?

Jamaica is full of many surprises, but one fact that keeps surprising our visitors over and over again is that Jamaica has the most churches and rum bars per square mile than anywhere else—what a combination! Blue Hole Secret Falls is still a favorite, along with Pelican Bar, the bar in the middle of the ocean!

From roadside stalls to holes in the wall to fine dining experiences, what are the best places to try that celebrate Jamaica food culture?

One of the best places to try and celebrate our food culture, apart from being invited to a local home, of course, is Scotchies Jerk Center. The other places include food vendors, patty shops, and most local restaurants that serve jerk chicken, oxtail and, curry goat.

What are the most Instagrammable spots in Jamaica?

I would say Blue Hole, Rick’s Cafe at sunset, Pelican Bar, and Blue Mountain.

What’s a recommended “treat yourself” (spa, massage, etc.) experience you should do in Jamaica?

Did you know there is another Blue Hole? It is not in Ocho Rios, but in Negril and it is called the Blue Hole Mineral Spring. Definitely treat yourself to that experience. It is still a little, hidden gem to many.

What is one guilty pleasure you enjoy on the island that you suggest to visitors?

I cannot get enough of YS Falls. The drive is winding, but I find it quite relaxing. Just hearing the falls always de-stresses me, even before putting a foot in the water. The attraction is just perfect for families!

Andrea Foster is a co-owner of Travel Around Jamaica Tours, along with her husband Garnet. Follow Travel Around Jamaica Tours on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

YS Falls Photo Courtesy: Crystal Irigoyen