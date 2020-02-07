Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 2nd, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

OFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER URGES SUPPORT FOR TREE-PLANTING PROGRAM

Jamaican Senator Robert Morgan, the Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, is calling for greater support among Jamaicans for the National Tree-Planting Program, which is designed to protect the environment and improve its resilience in the face of climate change. The program was started by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in October, 2019, as part of his administration’s response to climate change. The program involves planting three million trees, both timber and ornamental types, across the island.

CREATION OF JAMAICA’S FIRST ARTISAN VILLAGE MOVES FORWARD

According to Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, the nation’s first artisan village is making progress and being built at Hampden Wharf in Falmouth. The village will offer a centralized location at which to purchase Jamaican foods, enjoy Jamaican music, learn about the island’s heritage, and appreciate its crafts. The village is also expected to encourage interactions between visitors and local residents. The Tourism Entertainment Fund is financing the development of the artisan village.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

AIRPORT AT PUNTA CANA TO MAKE IIMMIGRATION PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS

The Punta Cana airport in the Dominican Republic plans to implement major improvements to customer experience elements in 2020. The airport, which is the busiest in the Caribbean region, will implement The United States Customs and Immigration Pre-Clearance program as part of the plan. The airport will also make improvements to the in-bound immigration experience. Under the US Pre-Clearance initiative, immigrants to the US will be processed before they leave the airport and will not have to go through customs upon arrival in the US.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

VERY FEW WINDRUSH CLAIMANTS IN UK HAVE BEEN COMPENSATED

According to the Home Office in the United Kingdom, just three percent of the Windrush Generation claimants – only 36 people – have received any compensation to date, nearly a year after the government’s compensation program launched. The Home Office proposed a tsewo-year an extension to the deadline for making claims in response to numerous complaints from those who have already submitted claims. The Home Office also promised to make the claims application process easier.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

DEBT, EQUITY CAPITAL TO BE RAISED BY TRANSJAMAICAN HIGHWAY LIMITED

TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH), the operator of the East-West portion of Highway 2000, will raise as much as $14 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) that will offer shares at $1.41 each on the market between February 17, 2020, and March 9, 2020. The entity will also approach the debt market to raise US$225 million, or almost $32 billion in Jamaican currency.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

ATTORNEY DEFEMDS BOB MARLEY’S PROTEST MESSAGE ON 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS BIRTH

In a message commemorating the 75th anniversary of the birth of reggae legend Bob Marley, Bert Samuels, attorney and reggae music fan, expressed his respect for Marley and his message. Samuels also criticized what he described as the “hypocrites and parasites” who “leech” on the singer’s fame, but who had previously looked down on reggae music and Rastafarianism. In the 1970s, Marley promoted messages of protect and anti-establishment ideas that impacted Samuels’ teen years.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

XAVIER GILBERT CONFIRMED AS HEAD COACH OF U-20 REGGAE GIRLZ

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) general secretary Dalton Wint announced that Xavier Gilbert has the organization’s support in h9s new role as head coach for the Under-20 national Reggae Girlz team. The Reggae Girlz are set to compete in the first round of the CONCACAF qualifiers in the Dominican Republic from February 22, 2020, to March 8, 2020. Wint said that Gilbert is the right person to head the team due his previous experience as a successful coach in the female category for some time.