Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending January 24th, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

US SECRETARY OF STATE PRASES JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER

Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, praised Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a visit to the island for “standing up” to the government headed by Nicolas Madura in Venezuela. Pompeo called Madura’s government an “illegitimate dictatorship.” Pompeo made his remarks at a joint press conference with Holness in St. Andrew. Pompeo went on to say the US was “proud” of its Caribbean neighbors that were working toward creating a stable and prosperous and peaceful environment in the region.

WARNING FROM INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC AUTHORITY SUPPORTED BY JAMAICA’S OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has given its support to a warning from the International Olympic Association (IOC) concerning the global authority’s position that no political protests will be permitted at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. According to Michael Frater, however, the athletes’ representative to the JOA, athletes’ freedom of speech “should not be ignored.” IOC president Thomas Bach said that protests like those undertaken at the 1968 Olympics will not be welcomed and that athletes should keep politics out of the event in order to maintain the Games’ neutrality.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

VISIT BY US SECRETARY OF STATE TO JAMAICA STIRS CONTROVERSY

Several Caribbean nations expressed concern about the visit of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Jamaica and his meeting with that nation’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Differences of opinion about the position of the US toward Venezuela. The US is also supporting the re-election of the current head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro of Uruguay, who has called Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Madura a dictator. Some members of CARICOM have called on the OAS to take a neutral position on the issue of Venezuela.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

SUPER BOWL GAME IN UNITED STATES TO FEATURE JAMAICAN PATTIES

Those who attend Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, will be able to dine on the famous Jamaican patty, an iconic favorite food from the island nation. In addition to the performances by Jamaican stars like Koffee, Squash, and Shenseea, Super Bowl fans will be able to enjoy the Jamaican beef patty, which will be for sale at a price of US$17.50 or J$2,432.52. Since the announcement of the patty’s availability at the game was made on social media, fans have expressed appreciation for its inclusion as Super Bowl cuisine, but balk at the high price.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA A BIG WINNER AT 2020 TRAVEL AWARDS

Jamaica was a big winner at the 2020 Travel Awards gala celebration held in the Bahamas, taking home the title of the Caribbean’s top destination for the 15th season in a row. The Jamaica Tourist Board was named the region’s leading Tourist Board for the 13th consecutive year. In addition to the World Travel awards, Jamaica has also received the top destination in the Caribbean title for 2020 from CNN, Bloomberg, and Forbes.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

POPCAAN BUYS MANSION IN GHANA AFTER “YEAR OF RETURN”

Jamaican music star Popcaan has putchased a mansion for GHC31 million in Ghana after the “Year of Return” commemoration. The artist, also known as Unruly Boss has previously criticized fellow artists for only buying houses in Jamaica. His purchase of the home coincided with “Beyond the Return,” which encourages Jamaicans in the Diaspora to make investments in Ghana.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

BRIANNA WILLIAMS READY TO COMPETE

Brianna Williams, 17, who has been called the “princess of Jamaica’s sprinters,” is prepared to compete in the 60-meter event at the 19th staging of the Queen’s/grace Jackson Track Meet at National Stadium in Kingston on January 28, 2020. Williams, who is based in Florida, recently signed a multi-year deal with the sporting goods firm Nike. Her appearance at National Stadium will be her first in Jamaica since receiving a public reprimand on an anti-doping violation .