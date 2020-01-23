Jamaica Listed on CNN Top 20 Places to Visit in 2020

CNN has announced its list of Top 20 Places to visit in 2020 and Jamaica ranked No. 5 on the list of destinations that everyone should visit at least once in their life. The feature highlighted that Jamaica gave birth to legendary reggae musician and recording artist, Bob Marley and it is also a land of diverse pleasures & natural wonders.

The feature also mentions Jamaica’s warm climate and vast array of landscapes which makes it a popular spot for filmmakers. Grottos, waterfalls and beaches in Jamaica were all locations in which multiple James Bond thrillers were shot. Iconic movies filmed in Jamaica over decades also include “Blue Lagoon,” “Knight and Day,” “Cocktail,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Cool Runnings.”

Visitors to Jamaica can tour the Bob Marley Museum, the reportedly haunted Rose Hall, and swim in the Glistening Waters bioluminescent pool. Individuals can raft down the Martha Brae River on bamboo rafts directed by local guides and experience the spectacular Dunn’s River Falls. The Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park are UNESCO World Heritage Sites featuring majestic views.

Other sites on the CNN list are:

Chile Lake District Copenhagen, Denmark The Dead Sea Dominica Estonia Galway, Ireland Kyrgyzstan Kyushu, Japan New Caledonia Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil Sao Tome and Principe St. Petersburg, Russia Sri Lanka Tunisia Vancouver Island, British Columbia Washington, D.C. Wuppertal, Germany Wyoming, U.S. Zambia

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash