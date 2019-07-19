Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 19th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA HOSTS DISASTER RISK REDUCTION CONFERENCE

From July 8 to 10, 2019, the seventh Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean was held in Montego Bay. According to Desmond McKenzie, the Minister of Local Government and Community Development, noted that this was the first time the conference was held in the region, and the fact that Jamaica could advocate for “Caribbean” to be included in tis title was a significant development. The Minister urged the full participation of every Jamaican in ensuring that the nation’s private sector take a major role in the conference discussions.

HUGE PROJECT PLANNED FOR COCKPIT COUNTRY

The “Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation in the Cockpit Country” has received US$6 million in funding from the United Nations Development Program (UNKP). Daryl Vaz, Jamaica’s Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, announced the program’s funding at the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in Parliament.Several demonstration investment projects regarding sustainable land development, forest management, and agricultural development will be included in specific areas of the Cockpit Country.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

GOVERNOR OF PUERTO RICO FACES CALLS TO QUIT DUE TO TEXTING SCANDAL

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, has been confronted by protestors demanding he resign after a number of recently discovered text messages already caused two other top government officials to leave their jobs. The leaked texts between the governor and members of his administration displayed “sexist, profane, and homophobic” comments. Protests of the governor started after the comments were published by the Center for investigative Journalism on July 13, 2019. Rossello is up for re-election in 2020 and says he will not resign. The offensive texts date from the end of 2018 to January 20, 2019, and make derogatory references to women, political opponents, journalists, along with privileged information and instructions on public policy issues.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

TEAM JAMAICA BICKLE GIVES DIFIBRILLATORS TO SCHOOLS IN JAMAICA

Team Jamaica Bickle, a philanthropic organization based in Queens, New York, provides support in the form of meals and other things to athletes from the Caribbean who participate in the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania each year. Now, the group has stated that 20 additional Jamaican high schools are slated to receive Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS) and First Aid Kits as part of its yearly “Defibrilla­tor to Schools Program.” The first distribution of the devices was scheduled for July 16 in Montego Bay, with a second distribution planned for later in 2019. It is the organization’s mission to donate at least 25 units to mark its 25th anniversary.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

PRISON IN JAMAICA TO PUT INMATE-MADE PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET

Audley Shaw, Jamaican Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has given his support to the St. Catherine Correctional Center’s plan to put 20 products created and made by in mates on the market. The products include sauces, wines, beers, syrups, pudding and porridge mixes, tea, lotion, and hair conditioner. Involved in the manufacturing process are 25 members of the facility’s 4-H Club, who work under supervision of officers and members of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs. Shaw believes the project will contribute to the growth of agro-processing on the island, which he wants to develop as a new industry to target several major markets like hotels and local supermarkets.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

BUJU BANTON CELEBRATES 45TH BIRTHDAY

Star performer Buju Banton began the celebration of his 45th birthday by chanting a prayer asking for guidance. This was his first birthday as a free man as he had spent his previous nine birthdays serving time in prison. The celebration was held at the AC Hotel by the Marriott in New Kingston on July 15, 2019. The party included specially invited guests, and Banton gave a short speech in which he attempted to describe what he was feeling at the moment and he remembered the days he would long for freedom and to be with his family and friends. The celebration was a star-studded event with guests including Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, former Minister of Culture Lisa Hanna, Grammy award-winner Sean Paul, reggae singer Romain Virgo, Rory Stone Love and Jabba from Best of the Best.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA DEFEATS UGANDA AT NETBALL WORLD CUP

Jamaica’s netball team beat Uganda with a score of 67 to 48 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The victory means that the team could finish in fifth place at the World Cup. The Jamaicans took an advantage of 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, then achieved a 35-20 lead over their opponents by the half. They entered the fourth quarter up 51-34 and ultimately had a comfortable victory/ .The Jamaican team members were Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling, with subs Shanice Beckford, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, and Jodi-Ann Ward.