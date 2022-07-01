Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 1st, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



COMMONWEALTH HEADS REAPPOINT PATRICIA SCOTLAND AS SECRETARY-GENERAL

Dominican-born Patricia Scotland has received another appointment to serve as Secretary-General by the Commonwealth Heads of Government. The decision was made on Jun 24, 2022, during an executive session of the leaders in Kigali, Rwanda. The reappointment had to be voted on because of the existence of a challenger, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith. The Secretary-General generally serves a maximum of two four-year terms, but Scotland’s first term has lasted six years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth governments by two years. With her election to the post in 2015, Scotland became the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the position.

22 JAMAICAN STUDENTS FORCED TO LEAVE UKRAINE AFTER RUSSIAN INVASION WILL RECEIVE GRANTS FROM PNP TO APPLY TO OTHER UNIVERSITIES

Jamaica’s People’s National Party (PNP) will provide grants valued at $75,000 to the 22 Jamaican students who had been studying in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country and had to leave as a result. The funds are meant to help with expenses associated with applying to other universities to continue their education. At a special ceremony, Mark Golding, Opposition leader, presented the cheques to the students and parents who were able to attend, disbursing a total of US$11,000.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN GAMES OPEN IN GUADELOUPE

The first Caribbean Games opened in Guadeloupe on June 29, 2022, as over 800 athletes and officials from 22 nations took part in the official opening ceremony at the Estadio René Serge Nabajoth in Les Abymes. Brian Lewis, the president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) is excited to finally see the Games become a reality after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that history has been made “against all odds” through the strength that comes from “our unity.” Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, told the athletes and other participants to savor their moment and to realize that they were making sports history with the first-even Caribbean Games. The symbol of the 2022 Games, which will run from June 29 to July 3, 2022, is the conch. Under-23 athletes in the Caribbean region will compete in the categories of Athletics, 3×3 Basketball, Cycling, Futsal, Netball, Swimming and Judo. The Games will air on the Panam Sports Channel.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

71 JAMAICAN STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM MONROE COLLEGE IN NEW YORK

New York’s Monroe College, which is known for its large population of international students, saw 71 Jamaicans graduate during it 89th commencement ceremony in Manhattan on June 15, 2022. This was the first time the college had held an in-person graduation ceremony since 2019. The Class of 2022 included more than 2,000 students from 75 nations. Jamaican students represent Monroe’s second-largest population contingent. Students from the United States and US territories are the largest group on campus, but the 71 Jamaican graduates were the largest global cohort from a single country outside the US. Alsion Roach Wilson, Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, noted that the Consulate Office provides opportunities for Jamaicans to study at Monroe College and that there are currently 30 scholarships available.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

WRAY & NEPHEW COMMEMORATIVE RUM NAMED OFFICIAL SPIRIT OF JAMAICA’S 60TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

1.Wray & Nephew Limited unveiled its commemorative limited-edition White Overproof Rum at the Jamaica Rum Festival on June 25, 2022, at the Aqueduct in Montego Bay. Olivia Grange, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports participated in the unveiling of the special rum to mark the nation’s 60th anniversary of independence. The commemorative edition of the iconic rum is a flavorful 70% ABV Liquid that features a fruity aroma with hints of molasses. The unveiling of the rum was followed by a presentation of a bottle featuring St. Catherine to Grange. Grange is the current Member of Parliament for St. Catherine.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

DJ KHALED, USAIN BOLT COLLABORATION TAKES OVER INTERNET

The collaboration of DJ Khaled and Usain Bolt on “The Ain’t Believe in Us” made a strong impression on their fans over the Internet. While Olympic champion sprinter Bolt has been away from professional track since 2016, his legacy remains strong. His foray into the music industry has been his most successfully non-sprint effort to date. With his sights set on a music career, Bolt rapidly become one of the most-loved stars in Jamaica’s music industry, delivering multiple valued tracks. He also surpassed Bob Marley’s ranking on the charts with “Country Yutes,” his debut album. His work with superstar producer DJ Khaled is highly appreciated by his fans, and their video for the track, shot in Jamaica during a ”spiritual vibes” by DJ Khaled, has brought the duo even more applause.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICANS PROUD TO BE FIRST CARIBBEAN COUNTRY TO COMPETE IN WOMEN’S WORLD LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Jamaican women’s lacrosse team is the first from a Caribbean country to compete in the World Lacrosse Championships. The team is part of Pool C, which includes Germany, Wales, Uganda, and Latvia. The tournament runs from June 29 through July 9, 2022, at Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University in Maryland. This is the first time the championship has been held in the United States since 2005. Jamaica, which was seeded No. 27 and is one four nations making a debut appearance at the World Championship, opens the group play against Wales on July 1. Lacrosse has gained in popularity in Jamaica, a country traditionally dominated by track and field, soccer, and netball. Currently, 15 schools and 19 teams in local leagues operate in Jamaica. The women’s team earned its place in the 2022 World Championship by placing third at the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) qualifier.