Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 26th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER HOLNESS CONGRATULATES BORIS JOHNSON

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, offered his congratulations to Boris Johnson, the new British Prime Minister. In his welcome of Johnson, Holness said the new Prime Minister’s leadership “comes at a critical time for the United Kingdom.” Holness reiterated his hopes that Jamaica and the UK will continue their strong partnership and cooperation toward achieving shared goals of “development, prosperity, and security” for their people.

FOURTH CAMPUS OF UWI IN ANTIGUA-BARBUDA SUPPORTED BY GOVERNMENT

The Jamaican government has expressed its support to the creation of a fourth campus of the University of the West Indies in Antigua and Barbuda. Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Karl Samuda acknowledged the idea was “hotly debated” by Cabinet ministers over future costs for Jamaica, but it was agreed that the government of Antigua and Barbuda will finance the whole cost of establishing the new campus. With this agreement, Jamaica lent its support to the plan.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARICOM NATIONS RESPOND TO EBOLA WARNING

Two CARICOM member nations, St. Lucia and Barbados, issued responses to a warning from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which is based in Trinidad, concerning the need for regional countries to strengthen their disease surveillance of Ebola Virus Disease (EBV). The warning came after the current outbreak of the disease was categorized as a public health emergency. Both Barbados and St. Lucia stated that steps are being taken to ensure their citizens are not a risk from EVD.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

LEEDS HOSPITALS IN UK WELCOMES NURSES FROM JAMAICA

Fifteen nurses from Jamaica have gone to work in hospitals in the city of Leeds in the United Kingdom. The nurses, who also bear the title of “global learning practitioners,” are part of a special international project and joined the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust in a pilot program created by Health Education England and the Jamaican Ministry of Health. The nurses will serve for five months in a critical care education program that will provide them with skills to take back to Jamaica and improve hospital care there.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

MONTEGO BAY BYPASS TO ENCOURAGE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The chair of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Godfrey Dyer stated that the construction of the Montego Bay bypass will work to create a “new frontier” of economic development for the city and the area of western Jamaica. The project will provide additional opportunities for tourism growth as well as economic growth in other business sectors. The bypass construction is slated to begin in fiscal 2019 with an allocation of $500 million and will create a safer, reliable alternative route for motorists.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICA PLANS TO CELEBRATE LIFE AND WORK OF MISS LOU OVER 100 DAYS

With the centenary of Louise Bennett-Coverly, better known as “Miss Lou,” pending, Jamaica plans 100 days of celebration to mark the life and work of the iconic island folklorist, poet, and educator. The activities are being organized by numerous agencies, including the National Library of Jamaica, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and Bureau of Gender Affairs. Announcement of the celebration plans was made by Olive Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. She said that on September 7, 2019, the centenary will begin, with celebrations of Mill Lou and her advocacy for the Jamaican language and culture throughout her life.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

SRPINT HURDLES RECORD BROKEN BY BRITANY ANDERSON

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson has broken the sprint hurdles record at a European Athletics Permit Meet in Motonet, Finland. A World Under-20 silver medalist, Anderson ran the fastest time in history achieved by a junior athlete by winning the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best of 12.71 seconds. The previous record in the event was set by Dior Hall of the United States in 2015 at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The previous record was 12.74 seconds.