Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 29th, 2022

JAMAICAN TOURISM MINISTER PROMOTES SHARED CARICOM VISA

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, is calling for a single visa to be shared among the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He proposed the shared visa at the inaugural Organization of American States (OAS) policy forum held in Montego Bay. Bartlett noted the enormous economic potential for tourism development and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason to implement a single CARICOM visa. He said that individual states are too small to benefit from the current recovery of tourism in the current situation, but that if they join together as a region, everyone can grow and benefit. Additionally, the creation of a multi-destination tourism structure will offer multiple experiences for travelers who come from long-haul areas.

AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT CRITICIZES WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY FOR $5.7 BILLION IN PAYMENTS TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS

Although the Jamaica’s National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) lacks a system to weight the amount of garbage collected at its eight disposal sites on the island, it has paid out nearly $6 billion to independent contractors, according to a performance audit by the Auditor General’s Department tabled at the House of Representatives. The report stated that the NSWMA paid $5.7 billion between 2016 and 2017 and 2021 and 2022 for supplementing the fleet of trucks it used for collecting and disposing of solid waste across the country. In total, the agency spent $1.1 billion in 2021-2022 to independent contractors, and increase from $815 million spent in 2016-2017. The payments were based on the number of trips made rather than on the volume of waste collected, as there is no accurate way to measure the waste amount.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN REGION COULD EXPERIENCE “MASSIVE” INCREASE IN COVID-19, MONKEYPOX, POLIO CASES

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) warned that the region could see a serious spike in number of COVID-19 cases due to the BA 5 variant. According to Dr. Joy St. John, executive director of CARPHA, the appearance of the monkeypox virus, which has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) also presents a concern for the region. The concerns about the spread of the viruses stem from vaccine hesitancy and an anti-vaccination campaign implemented in the region. Dr. St. John also noted that authorities are worried about the reemergence and spread of polio in the Caribbean as the first case of the disease in 30 years was reported on July 21, 2022, in New York City.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN DIASPORA IN U.S. WILL CELEBRATE “JAMAICA 60” WITH HUGE CELEBRATIONS

Massive celebrations are scheduled throughout the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States in 2022 to mark Jamaica’s 60 anniversary of independence. “Jamaica 60” will be celebrated over several days with a range of activities across the US in locations that include Washington DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Seattle, Illinois and New York. Events organized by the Jamaican Embassy, consulates in New York and Miami, honorary consuls, and multiple Diaspora organizations will occur following the official kick-off of the celebration on Thursday, July 28, 2022, with an online town hall meeting hosted by Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the US. Marks will provide updates on planned activities, including the “Jamaica 60 Gala” on August 13, the two-day World Reggae Festival in Washington DC on August 20 and 21, and the launch of celebrations in New York and other cities on Independence Day, August 6.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA RECEIVES TWO TRAVEL+LEISURE “WORLD’S BEST” AWARDS FOR 2022

Jamaica remains one of the top destinations for tourists in the world as evidenced by its recognition by Travel+Leisure, a major global travel brand, with two awards for 2022. The brand honored Jamaica in two categories of the “World’s Best” awards. The island was listed among the “25 Best Islands in the Caribbean,” and six Jamaican resort properties were included in the “25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, more than any other Caribbean destination. Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White said it was “extremely gratifying” to receive the recognition and that being honored with these prestigious awards is proof of the continuing appeal of Jamaica’s tourism product to travelers.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

AMERICAN COUNTRY AND JAMAICAN REGGAE TRACKS TO PRODUCE “COUNTRY GOES REGGAE” ALBUM

A remix combining some of the top country music tracks from country music stars in the United States and those by top Jamaica reggae musicians has produced the collection “Country Goes Reggae” from Positive Vibrations. Featured tracks on the album include songs by Dolly Parton, Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, and others. Parton’s song “Two Doors Down” from 1978 is one of the 11 tunes feature in the project, which was released on July 22, 2022. Parton expressed excitement about the collaboration on Twitter, saying she was very proud of the album that includes “So many wonderful artists, so many wonderful songs and such a great arrangements!” The idea for the album arose during a visit producers Christian and Frank Berman and Ron Oehl made to Negril in 2019.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

NEW WORLD RECORD-HOLDER AND CHAMPION HURDLER TOBI AMUSAN CREDITS JAMAICAN COACH LACENA GOLDING-CLARKE FOR HER SUCCESS

The new 2022 World Champion in the 100-meter hurdles, Nigerian Tobi Amusan, says that her success can be traced to the guidance and trust she received from Jamaican Olympian Lacena Golding-Clarke, who has been coaching her since 2016. Amusan won her first world title and broke the world record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds. Golding-Clarke, who met Amusan and began coaching her during her time as assistant coach at the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP), herself appeared at the World Championships five times and also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2002. Amusan credited the foundation created for her by Golding-Clarke was invaluable. She added that Golding-Clarke was not just her coach, but “she is my mother” and the person she who has kept her grounded from her college years to the present.