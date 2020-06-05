Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 5th, 2020 - Jamaicans.com

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA TO REOPEN IT’S BORDERS FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL ON JUNE 15TH

Jamaica will be opening is borders on Monday, June 15 to international travel. The decision was made by Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett in a letter from the Ministry of Tourism to stakeholders in the industry. Visitors to Jamaica will not be required to take a pretest or quarantine. The Jamaican borders were closed on March 24 in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The borders were open on June 1st for the repatriation of Jamaican nationals.

JAMAICAN MINISTER SHAHINE ROBINSON DIES AT 66

Jamaican Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson passed away due to cancer last Friday. In 2018 it was reported that Robinson confirmed that she was diagnosed with cancer after doing tests overseas. Robinson, who had been the Member of Parliament for St Ann North East since 2001 was appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security in March 2016 following the Jamaica Labour Party’s election victory. Minister Robinson died at her home in St Ann.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

BARBADOS SCHOOLS TO REOPEN ON JUNE 8TH

The Barbados Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) said it had been granted permission for secondary schools to re-open. METVT Ministry officials said secondary schools are reopening to allow students to complete their Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) School-Based Assessments (SBA) and internal assessments for Caribbean vocational qualifications. Protocols were devised by the government for the safe reopening and shared with all schools on the island.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN-CANADIAN LAWYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED A JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE OF ONTARIO

Attorney Audrey P.C. Ramsey has been appointed as a judge to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, Canada. A lifetime member of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, she fills the position vacated by Justice G. Czutrin who was elected a supernumerary judge in January 2020. Prior to her appointment as a judge, Ramsay was an attorney at Blouin Dunn LLP, a firm she joined in 2015.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICANS RETURN TO WORK

Many Jamaicans returned to work on June 1st as the island’s work from home order expired on May 31st. Companies are required to follow new safety protocols including social distancing and sanitizing to assure the safety of their employees. Jamaican Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton cautioning against becoming “complacent” as he handed out over 3000 free KN95 masks to individuals in Half-Way-Tree this week.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN CELEBRITIES AND SPORTS STARS JOIN SOCIAL MEDIA BLACKOUT PROTEST

This past Tuesday Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, Ce’Cile, Popcaan, Alaine, Minister Marion Hall, Jamila Falak, Diana King, Spice, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Skatta Burrell, Romain Virgo, Tanya Stephens, Tarrus Riley, Asafa Powel and Shenseea were amongst entertainers worldwide posting a black box on their social media pages. The act was a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the current protests on the May 25th killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. The Blackout Tuesday initiative which is alternately called #TheShowMustBePaused, was spearheaded by American music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

ELAINE THOMPSON EXPRESSES HER FEELINGS ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE TOKYO GAMES

Elaine Thompson in a recent virtual forum expressed that she was disappointed with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, she also sees it as an opportunity to fully heal from injuries. Thompson’s performance at last year’s World Championships in Qatar was hampered by an achilles tendon injury. The reigning Olympic 100-meter and 200-meter champion is looking forward to defending her title at the Tokyo Games in 2021.