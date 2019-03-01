Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending March 1st, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

CONSTANT SPRING MARKET TO BE DEMOLISHED

The Constant Spring market in Manor Park, St. Andrew, will be demolished in order to make way for expansion work on Constant Spring Road. The action will go ahead following the lifting of a temporary injunction by the Supreme Court that prevented the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation from removing vendors by force from the market. The Court also refused to grant further injunctions. The Court issued its ruling on the basis that the balance of convenience was in support of the Municipal Corporation. The injunction was imposed after a vendor applied for it on the basis that the Corporation’s action to evict him breached his constitutional rights as a licensee on the market property.

UNESCO RECEIVES NOMINATION FOR PORT ROYAL WORLD HERITAGE TITLE

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and cultural Organization (UNESCO) has received nomination documents to inscribe Jamaica’s Port Royal on the World Heritage List. The town of Port Royal is located in Kingston’s Palisadoes strip and was the former home of pirates in the 17th century. It has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List since 2009. Olivia Grange, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, stated that the Ministry expects to get a response to its nomination dossier in July 2019.. The action follows the listing of reggae on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which occurred in November 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

PARLIAMENTARIANS IN CARIBBEAN MOVE ON CLIMATE CHANGE, REDUCTION OF DISASTER RISK

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Caribbean has been mobilizing and calling for action to be taken in regard to climate change and risk reduction. Since 2009, the organization has conducted meetings at Conferences of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to increase the contributions of parliamentarians in global negotiations. In November 2018, parliamentarians in the Caribbean region were given a greater understanding of global developments in climate change and led to the creation of a network of parliamentarians to coordinate their risk reduction and climate change mitigation efforts by adopting the Paramaribo Declaration on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. This recognized the negative impact of climate change on the coastal areas of the region, and urged parliaments to take a more active role in working with executives on climate initiatives.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

RICH DIASPORA STRENTHENS “BLACKNESS” IN BROOKLYN

In honor of Black History Month, natives of Brooklyn are celebrating the history and tradition of the African Diaspora that have contributed to the vitality of Brooklyn, New York, which has called itself “America’s Blackest City. “Black people from Brooklyn are known for their cultural pride, which stems from the city having a large population of African Americans, Haitians, Trinidadians, Jamaican, Dominicans and Puerto Ricans. Brooklyn has succumbed to gentrification, but its black heritage remains strong among its residents. While Atlanta, Oakland and Miami also claim to be “blackest major cities,” Brooklyn natives continue to point to the area’s history, contributions to music and the arts, and its continuing traditions to sustain their claim to the title.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

HALF MOON JAMAICA CELEBRATES 65TH ANNIVERSARY

The legendary Half Moon resort in Montego Bay is celebrating 65 years of luxury and history in Jamaica by offering new culinary offerings, accommodation packages, and guest experiences. The resort has been the chosen destination for celebrities, presidents, royalty and generations of loyal visitors who want to enjoy privacy, luxury and peace on its 400 acres of beachfront and excellent hotel venue. The anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2019, with special promotions and updates to the property.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN ARTIST FOCUSES ON MUSIC AND LIGHT

The Jamaican artist Emmett Wigglesworth has a new exhibit at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning that features lots of color, lights and music. It offers a festival-like environment with its colorful paintings. Two large mural paintings on opposite sides of the room join an array of sculptures and portraits. The artworks are in the shape of musicians as they play instruments like saxophones, trumpets and conga drums. The exhibit is titled “Music…To Make You Think” and mixes music and lights on figures that rotate and are illuminated in response to music that transitions from jazz to R&B.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

TITLES RETAINED BY BOTH EDWIN ALLEN, ST. JAGO

Tia Clayton, 14, achieved a world record in the 100-meters in her age group with a time of 11.37 seconds at the Central Championships at ?G.C. Foster College. The Edwin Allen girls and the St. Jago boys won decisive victories at the tournament and took home the $250,000 prize in the second of the Digicel Grand Prix Series. With her performance, Clayton became the fastest 14-year-old in history. The previous record of 11.40 was held by the American Ashton Purvis, who set the record in 2007.