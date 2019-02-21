British Jamaican Jorja Smith Named Best Female Singer at BRIT Awards

Singer Jorja Smith took home the “Best British Female Singer” title at the BRIT Awards ceremony, which was held at the O2 Arena in London on February 20, 2019. It was a big night for the British-Jamaican Smith, who received her award from the two-time Grammy winner H.E.R. and Nile Rodgers of the group Chic. Smith said she was surprised to receive the award before saying that it was “for all the little girls and women who love what they do.” Smith went on to provide an outstanding performance of her song “Don’t Watch Me Cry,” which was very well received by the audience. She took the stage in a glittering white gown and gave an emotional performance with only a piano for accompaniment. Smith also won the British female solo artist category at the ceremony.

The 2019 Best Female Singer award is Smith’s second award thus far in the year; she won the Critics Choice Award in 2018. According to her fans, her performance was reminiscent of Adele’s rendition of “Someone Like You” in 2011. The performance launched Adele into her career as a global singing sensation. Other winners at the BRIT Awards included Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who received the “Best International Group” award.

Jorja Smith was born in Walsall, West Midlands, England in 1997. Her Jamaican father, Peter, works as a benefits officer, but he was formerly a musician and singer in a neo-soul group called 2nd Naicha before Smith was born, Her English mother, Jolene, is a jewelry designer. Smith is also the cousin of Kamar Roofe, Leeds United footballer. She received a music scholarship to Aldridge School where she studied the oboe and classical singing. She signed a management contract at 15 after putting videos of herself singing covers on YouTube.

Photo Source: Facebook