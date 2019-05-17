Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 17th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER HOLNESS VISITS FORMER PRIME MINISTER SEAGA

Current Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness traveled to Miami, Florida, to meet with the country’s former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga, who is under medical supervision at a hospital there. According to Holness, Seaga is in “positive spirits” and is being attended by a team of physicians, including specialists and nurses from Jamaica. He said he spoke with Seaga about many issues, including the state of the Jamaican economy and football. Holmes added that Seaga’s family is touched by the messages of concern and good wishes they have received from the Jamaican people.

KINGSTON’S NATIONAL STADIUM TO BAN PLASTIC BOTTLES

According to Major Desmon Brown, the general manager of Independence Park Limited, plastic bottles will now by banned from the stadium following a bottle-throwing incident during the Red Stripe Premier League final. independence Park Limited is responsible for the maintenance of National Stadium. Brown said the incident could have damaged the ability of Jamaica to host other international sporting events., and therefore, it was decided to implement measures designed to mitigate against similar happenings. Patrons will not be permitted to bring in any drinks, and when drinks are sold by vendors or concessionaires, the beverages will be sold in cups.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

INVESTMENT GROUP IN DOMINICA PROMOTES CBD MARKET IN CARIBBEAN

Dominica investment group, which is owned by Elvis “Papi” Edwards, a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica. As a pioneer in the CBD hemp/cannabis market, he developed the first hemp products company controlled by a Caribbean nation. Now living in Colorado, he plans to recreate his success there in Dominica and other places in the Caribbean region. CBDXR Dominica Investments a brand known around the world. In 2019, the group met with government representatives and other stakeholders to introduce business opportunities in the CBD hemp business. A merger with American Hemp Ventures Inc. has allowed the company to expand across the Caribbean with its products Edwards wants to ensure that people in the Caribbean are not deprived of the chance to invest in their home countries on the same levels as non-nationals.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

MEXICO TO HOST REGGAE FESTIVAL

In an attempt to give reggae music greater promotion in North, South, and Central America, Kass Smith, who was born in Jamaica, has organized the Riviera Nayarit International Reggae Festival. The three-day festival is planned for May 17 through 19, 2019, and has been described as a tribute to Bob Marley and a showcase for reggae talent. Smith, who has lived in Mexico for 27 years and held the first festival in 2016. The success of the Vallarta Reggae Festival prompted him to hold a second event. Hoping to make it an annual event, smith said the 2019 staging is meant to represent a meeting between Mexico and Jamaica that attracts locals and tourists from the Americas. The Jamaica Tourist Board has given Smith strong support, as has the Jamaican Embassy in Mexico.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

OVER 30,000 JAMAICANS HAVE SHARES IN WIGTON WINDHAM

In a history-making investment opportunity, Mayberry Investments, a broker in the initial public offering of shares in Wigton Windham, says that 31,000 Jamaicans will be the owners of shares in the firm and these Jamaican investors showed their willingness to invest $14 billion. Wigton will be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s chief market on May 22, 2019, according to Fayval Williams, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology. Williams went on to note that the Ipas shown that Jamaican people want to invest in the nation’s energy sector.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

RITA MARLEY FETED BY INTERNATIONAL REGGAE AND WORLD MUSIC AWARDS

On may 11, 2019, the day that marked the 38th anniversary of the death of reggae legend Bob Marley, the International Reggae and World Music (IRAWMA) awards were staged at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. The guest of honor at the awards ceremony was Rita Marley, Bob Marley’s widow. Wheeled in by her carers, Marley was seated near Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Entertainment and Culture, who told her later from the stage that it was good to see “her face in the place.” The audience was comprised of many celebrities who came to pay tribute to the “Lioness of Reggae.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

BMW JAMAICA GOLF CLASSIC BEGINS

The BMW Jamaica Classic golf tournament teed off on May 16, 2019, in Montego Bay. Ian Facey is one of three Jamaican golfers in the e PGA Latinoamerica BMW Jamaica Classic group. And was one of 140 golfers from 26 countries to play in the tournament at Cinnamon Hill Golf Course as the Round 1 action began. In addition to Facey, Jamaica was represented by Orville Christie and Justin Burrows. Facey and Burrows teed off in the first group. The BMW Jamaica Classic is the sixth event of the 2019 PGA Tour Latinoamerica.