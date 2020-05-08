Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 8th, 2020 - Jamaicans.com

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA QUARANTINES ST. MARY COMMUNITIES

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness decided to quarantine some areas of St. Mary parish, including Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay for 14 days beginning on May 7, 2020. The decision was made in collaboration with National Emergency Operating Centre and the Local Health Authority, North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) after 13 individuals in the area tested positive for COVID-19. It was determined that these cases represented a significant increase d risk for the communities.

HOMESCHOOLING NETWORK LAUNCHED BY MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Jamaica’s Ministry of Education is launched the eHomeSchool Network, which is designed to provide live and recorded educational classes to students across Jamaica via television and the internet. According to an announcement from the Ministry, the network will provide 24/7 access to educational content so that students may attend homeschooling classes whenever it is convenient for them to do so. The first service provided will focus on primary school levels.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN NATIONS IMPACTED BY CLOUD OF DUST FROM SAHARAN AFRICA

Several islands in the Caribbean have experienced effects from a cloud of dust originating in the Sahara region of Africa. Some of the negative impacts include itching eyes, coughs, sneezes, and headaches. Additionally, the dust cloud has reduced visibility across the area.

Aruba, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago are some of the impacted areas.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN DIASPORA REASSURED BY HANNA

Lisa Hanna, the spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade for Jamaica, is assuring Jamaicans in the Diaspora that “we will get through” the current COVID-19 crises together. She also urged Jamaicans overseas to be safe in regard to the virus, which represents the greatest challenge to populations in modern times. Hanna expressed particular concern and thanks to Jamaicans in the front lines of the virus response around the world.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA OFFICIALLY ADDED TO EUROPEAN LIST OF “FINANCIAL RISKS”

The European Community has officially added Jamaica to its list of risky financial regions and nations displaying deficiencies concerning anti-money-laundering and terrorist funding issues. The list was issued to help the European Union in its battle against terrorism funding and money laundering operations worldwide.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN MILLIE SMALL, “MY BOY LOLLIPOP” SINGER, DIES AT AGE 73

Millie Small, the Jamaican singer best remembered for her recording of the song “My Boy Lollipop,” died following a stroke at the age of 73. Small has been credited with opening the world fanbase for Jamaican singers and who first popularized the ska genre on the international music scene. “My Boy Lollipop” was recorded in 1964 and sold more than six million records.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

FOOTBALLER RAHEEM STERLING MOVES FROM NIKE TO PUMA IN HUGE AD DEAL

Jamaican Raheem Sterling, who plays with Manchester City and England as a winger, has made a record-breaking deal totaling about $120 million. Under the deal, Sterling will move from working with the Nike sportswear brand to its rival in the industry, PUMA. Sterling will now become the highest-paid footballer working with PUMA and will be the “face” of the firm’s international advertising campaign.