Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 12th, 2021

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

LEADERSHIP STYLE OF MAROON LEADER DRAWS CRITICISM FROM ACCOMPONG RESIDENTS

The leader of the Maroons, Colonel Richard Currie, has been criticized by some residents of Accompong after a man complained of experiencing physical harm at the hands of one of Currie’s security personnel who allegedly shut down a party on the leader’s orders. St. Elizabeth police superintendent Narda Simms refused comment on the matter, and the Corporate Communications Unit CCU of the Black River police said there was no report of the incident. Currie said he is investigating the problem and responded to claims that he collects fees for parties to be held in Accompong, withholding approval from those who do not pay or support him. Currie said he is taking responsibility for maintaining order and that Accompong is not “a party town” but a sacred place. He added that some vulnerable elders have voiced concerns and that he was elected to represent all the residents.

SOUTH EAST ST. ANN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HANNA CALLS FOR MODERNIZATION

Lisa Hanna, the People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament representing South East St. Ann, is calling for changes to bring Jamaica in line with the global community. Citing her belief that other countries have modernized considerably since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica has lagged behind by only advocating for more CARE stimulus packages, passing a new road traffic law, and enacting the Sexual Harassment Bill, among some other legislation. While these issues are important, Hanna said they do not improve the daily living conditions of her constituents. Hanna said it is time to define what the purpose of Members of Parliament is and listed among what she perceives as top priorities women’s rights, moving Jamaica to the status of a republic, and providing water to people in rural areas, something that has been promised “for so long.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

PAN AMERICAN HEALTH ORGANIZATION REPORTS 48 PERCENT OF CARIBBEAN REGION FULLY IMMUNIZED AGAINST COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve throughout the Caribbean, and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) now reports that 48 percent of the region has been fully immunized against the virus. PAHO made the announcement at the weekly webinar of the organization’s director De. Carissa Etienne, and while the news is welcomed, health officials remain concerned about a possible fourth wave of the disease in spite of the region’s overall improvement. There have been two consecutive months in which COVID cases have declined in the Bahamas, for example, but other Caribbean countries have seen increases, with 700,000 new cases and 13,000 COVID-related deaths occurring in the past week.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

DEPORTATION FLIGHT FROM UK TO JAMAICA LEFT WITH JUST FOUR PASSENGERS ON BOARD

Although 37 individuals were scheduled for deportation back to Jamaica from the United Kingdom, the flight for the island left with just four on board as 33 people received legal reprieves at the last minute. The criminals who were not deported had been convicted of crimes that included murder and child sex offenses. Fifty people are slated for deportation within a week. According to the UK’s Home Office, 13 of those challenging the deportation received reprieves just 24 hours before the flight left. According to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the 37 criminals who should have been deported were convicted of kidnapping, firearms charges, and drug offenses, in addition to murder and child sex charges. Their combined sentences total 127 years in prison, according to the Home Office. The deportations were protested by activists who were concerned that those scheduled to leave the UK were members of the Windrush generation. Jamaica’s High Commissioner in London, Seth Ramocan, expressed concern that some of the potential deportees had been in the UK since they were children and had no known relatives on the island.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

TOURIST BOARD PLANS TO USE JAMES BOND FILMS TO CREATE DESTINATION JAMAICA EXPERIENCE

The Jamaica Tourist Board will relay on the legacy of the popular James Bond films to develop an experience for potential visitors to Jamaica. According to Donovan White, director of tourism, his team is creating what has been termed “The Bond Trail,” which will provide a virtual experience at first at the Bond microsite, a spinoff of the current visitjamaica.com site. When completed, the microsite will provide “virtual bonding experiences” related to the three films in the Bond series that were filmed in Jamaica: Dr. No, Live and Let Die, and No Time to Die. Ultimately, the experience will include physical visits to all the places at which the filming occurred. The owners of the Bond franchise have been supportive of the initiative.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

DESIGNER EDVIN THOMPSON NAMED HONORED AT CFDA AWARDS

Jamaican Edvin Thompson of Theophilio was named Emerging Designer of the Year at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards ceremony. Thompson, the founder and designer of the Brooklyn-based fashion brand Theophilio, first launched his brand in 2016. Thompson was recognized from bringing innovation to clothing styles for both men and women. He is known for expressing his pride in his Jamaican roots in his designs, often using the green and yellow colors of the Jamaican flag as signature elements. The brand also promotes Black culture, and its latest collection explored the experience of Jamaica’s former national airline Air Jamaica by highlighting the vibrant uniforms worn by its personnel. In conjunction with Black Fashion Fair founded by Antoine Gregory, Theophilio hosts experiences for the vanguard of Black fashion to support each other. Theophilio is also one of the news brands stocked by SSENSE, a luxury retailer based in Canada.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

WORLD’S FASTEST MAN USAIN BOLT TO JOIN “RUN THE WORLD” IN DUBAI IN 2022

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic champion and holder of the title of “world’s fastest man,” will return to the track in 2022 as a participant in Expo 2022 in Dubai on November 13, 2022. The event is part of the commitment of PepsiCo to make sports and wellness available and accessible to all people. “Run the World,” a family run of 1.45 kilometers in which Bolt will participate is designed to raise funds for the Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination. The event is open to people of all ages and abilities, but they must register online for free. Bolt will also participate in a meet-and-greet event at the Gatorade Bolt Pavilion in the Mobility District.