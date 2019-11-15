Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 15th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

SPAIN’S AMBASSADOR TO JAMAICA CITES NATION’S POTENTIAL “OPEN DOOR” TO EU

According to Josep Bosch, Spain’s ambassador to Jamaica, his country could facilitate Jamaica’s “hub” into the European Union as a replacement for the United Kingdom once the Brexit program goes into operation. Bosch cited Spain’s long-time links to Jamaica as a reason for its feasibility as the “preferred hub” into the EU. Currently, nearly all local products from Jamaica destined for the EU go through Britain first, prior to distribution to the European continent. If a barrier is presented between Britain and Europe as a result of Brexit, Spain could provide Jamaica’s entry to European markets.

UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR ISSUES WARNING ABOUT RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA

The United States ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, wants the Jamaican government to “be wary” of the growing influence of China in the island nation. He has warned Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness about what has been described as a “warming relationship” with Chinese leaders. Tapia began his stint in Jamaica in August of 2019 and has displayed his operational style by ignoring the subtleties of traditional diplomacy and even used Twitter to express his criticism of what he calls “Chinese neo-imperialism” and Jamaicans growing closeness to the Asian nation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO URGED TO FOLLOW PROCESS IN BANNING PLASTICS

Trinidad and Tobago has decided to implement a ban on plastics, but has been encouraged to determine the nation’s unique context in regard to any plans in order to find out what policies and processes work in its particular situation. Strategies that have succeeded in other countries may not be appropriate for T&T, warned Jamaican Senator Matthew Samuda. In advising TYT on the matter, Samuda noted Jamaica’s experience with a plastics ban.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

HANNA WANTS JAMAICAN DIASPORA TO AID ISLAND’S POOR

Jamaica’s Minister of Parliament and member of the People’s National Party Opposition Lisa Hanna spoke at the fourth annual Florida/Bahamas Dinner/Dance event on November 2, 2019, in Miramar, Florida, and informed attendees of her strong support for the organization’s daily breakfast program, which is designed to give meals to about 400 student at Godfrey Stewart High School in rural Westmoreland. According to Hanna, 30 percent of the population in Jamaica lives on about US$2.00 per day per person. Of about 650,000 students in the Jamaican school system, almost 50 percent receive subsidies from the government via the its Program of Advancement Through Health and Education. She encouraged Jamaicans in the Diaspora to help the poo on the home island while they achieve success overseas.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FIRM WANTS MORE RESIDENTS TO USE SOLAR POWER

A Jamaican alternative energy company, SOLAR Buzz Jamaica, is encouraging island residents to invest in solar power. The firm notes the long-range economic benefits as well as the environmental benefits of utilizing solar energy rather than fossil fuels. The use of solar power is in the best interests of the country, according to Jason Robinson, the CEO of Solar Buzz Jamaica, his focus is on solar battery systems for residential homes, which can provide resilient power for those living in underserved areas. He plans to create partnerships with financial institutions to providing financing options for more Jamaicans who are interested in switching to solar systems.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

KOFFEE TO JOIN HARRY STYLES 2020 TOUR LINE-UP

Musician Harry Styles has announced that Jamaican singing sensation Koffee will be on of the artists he will bring on his international concert tour in 2020. Koffee is slated to open on the North American tour. The “Love On Tour” even will launch on April 15, 2020, in the United Kingdom and travel through Europe into Russia on June 3, the to North America beginning in Philadelphia on June 26, and then culminating in Mexico City with Koffee on October 3, 2019.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

FRASER-PRYCE A FINALIST FOR REMALE WORLD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR TITLE

Jamaican superstar sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the finalists in the running to be named 2019’s Female Athlete of the Year. Fraser-Pryce is the world’s 100-meter champion and 4×100-meter gold medalist from the World Championships. She finished the year being recognized as the fastest woman in the 100 meter event with a time of 10.71 seconds. She took a gold medal in the 200 meters at the PanAm Games, and won seven of 10 races in the 100-meter event. Other athletes vying for the title are Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands; Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, Dalilah Muhammad of the United States and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.