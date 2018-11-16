Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 16th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GOVERNMENT PUTS $35 MILLION TOWARD GARBAGE DISPOSAL PROJECT

Jamaica’s Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) has expended $35 million for the branding and installation of 1,000 “Spruce Up” garbage disposal bins. The spending is part of efforts to reduce littering in municipal locations throughout the island via the “Spruce Up” campaign. The campaign is designed to create a clean and aesthetically pleasing environment that will increase the appeal of Jamaican resort locations for visitors and businesses. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett restated the need to protect the nation’s environment through the appropriate handling of trash.

JAMAICA GETS NEW AIRCRAFT AND HELICOPTERS FOR BORDER WATER PATROL

The government of Jamaica has acquired a long-range surveillance aircraft, the KingAir 350 Extended Range surveillance aircraft, along with two surveillance helicopters, to assist in patrolling the island’s border waters for illicit shipping and fishing activities. A new hangar at the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) air wing in St. Andrew will be the home of the new craft. According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the government is committed to ensuring that criminals will not take over Jamaica. The new aircraft represent the government’s investment in island security and safeguarding its economy.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CRUISE LINES PROVIDE MONEY FOR PORT EXPANSION IN CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Minister of Tourism in the Cayman Islands, Moses Kirkconnell, suggested that cruise lines will provide the financing for the development of a planned cruise pier facility and expansion of cargo facilities in George Town, the nation’s capital. The financing will proceed regardless of which of the three bidding groups of builders is chosen for the project. While Kirkconnell hinted at the financing option during a question period at the Legislative Assembly, he remained vague about issues surrounding the project, which is the subject of some controversy.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

SEVEN JAMAICANS RECEIVE CONSUL GENERAL HERITAGE AWARD

Seven individuals in the Jamaican Diaspora were presented with the Consul General’s Heritage Award for 2018. The awards were given in recognition of outstanding service and dedication to the Diaspora community. The awards were presented on October 31, 2018, at the Consulate General of Jamaica offices in Manhattan by the Consul General Trudy Deans. Deans noted that the “voluntary efforts and sacrifices” of the awardees helped to improve the lives of Jamaicans and other members of the Diaspora. The award recipients included Stephen Drummond of Drummond & Squillace, PLLC; Lesleyann Samuel —Union of Jamaican Alumni Association (UJAA); Dr. Trevor Dixon, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home (Jah Jah Foundation); Baldwin and Tricia Shields, Johnny Cheesecake; Andrew Morris, Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace, Inc.; and Titus & Annette Runcie, PA-NASH Restaurant & Lounge.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

SALADA FOODS SAVES LOCAL COFFEE FARMERS WITH $100 MILLION PURCHASE

A local manufacturer of instant coffee products, Salada Foods Jamaica Limited, has provide much-needed support for local coffee farmers with a purchase of beans totaling $100 million In a filing with the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Salada stated that it would buy 25,000 boxes of beans from coffee farmers for processing. Its announcements came in less than one day after Audley Shaw, Minister of Agriculture, announced he had convinced an unnamed firm to begin purchasing beans from local farmers. Salada’s board and management stated that the purchase will constitute some alleviation of concerns among local farmers who have faced recent difficulties in finding markets for their coffee beans.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN DANCEHALL ARTIST EXPLORES “COLORISM”

The Jamaican dancehall start Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, has released a new song called “Black Hypocrisy,” which explores the issue of skin bleaching and colorism. Spice posted a picture of herself on Instagram in October 2018 that showed her with apparently bleached skin and long blonde hair. The following day, the artist released her new song, which addresses colorism, or the tendency for lighter-skinned people to obtain greater privileges in society and subsequent self-discrimination among darker-skinned Jamaicans as a result. While her fans were surprised by her skin color in the new video, Spice did not actually bleach her skin. However, the fact that her fans thought she did shows that the issue is still an important one to the African Diaspora.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN OLYMPIAN INDUCTED INTO MORGAN STATE HALL OF FAME

Ethlyn Tate, Jamaican Olympic athlete, has been inducted into the Morgan State University (MSU) Hall of Fame. Tate competed for the Lady Bears team from 1986 to 1990 and won the sportsmanship and outstanding achievement award at the completion of her four years as a student athlete at MSU. Tate received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1997. She was a standout athlete at Vere Technical and the fastest female schoolgirl in Jamaica during the1980s. She was a 100-meter and 200-meter champion at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships. In recognizing Tate, MSU said she “took full advantage of the opportunity” at Morgan, entering “with unlimited potential and high expectations.”