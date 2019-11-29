Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 29th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER TO PRESENT YOUTH AWARDS

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness will present the National Youth Awards for Excellence on November 30, 2019. At Jamaica House. Eighty-seven nominees will attend the ceremony. Which represents the highest award for young people in the nation. Awards will be presented in 11 categories. Fifty-seven candidates are currently on the short list. In addition to the traditional categories, the 2019 awards will include the Nation Builder category, which is designed to honor young people volunteering in their communities and contributing to community development. Categories receiving the most nominations in 2019 include Arts and Culture, Sports, Leadership, Youth Development, and Academics, along with Nation Builder.

HEALTH MINISTRY WELCOMES MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS FROM CUBA

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness joined with Cuba’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Ines Fors Fernandez in New Kingston, Jamaica, to welcome 40 medical professionals from Cuba. The 40 recent arrivals are part of a group of 100 physicians and more than 200 nurses who have been recruited from Cuba. The doctors and nurses will be placed in various locations in Jamaica to aid the public health care service. They were recruited to address the current shortfall in number of health care personnel in Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

ECONOMIC BENEFIT OF TOURISM IN CARIBBEAN MAY BE REDUCED BY SECTOR”S ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

The tourism industry employs 2.4 million individuals in the Caribbean and represented contributions of over $62 billion, or 15.5 percent of the regions Gross Domestic Product, in 2018. The Caribbean relies more on tourism for economic support than anywhere else in the world. However, initiatives to promote growth of tourism tend to ignore its impact on the environment of the islands. Researchers noted that if the tourism industry were a nation, it would be the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the world. Economists and scientists believe that the development of tourism has a greater negative impact on the environment than other sectors.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

NATIONAL AWARDS PRESENTED TO JAMAICAN TRAILBLAZERS in LONDON

Jamaicans Dame Karlene Davis and Rt. Rev. Rose Hudson Wilkin have been presented with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for their contributions in their respective fields. Both live in the United Kingdom and received their awards from High Commissioner Seth George Ramocan; Davis was recognized for her contributions in the field of health care, while Wilken received the award for outstanding work in religion and community development.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICAN TOURIST WORKING GROUP AIDS IN DEVISING TO SUBSECTOR STRUCTURE

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett revealed that the Tourism Working Group (TWG) report will be utilized to aid in the design of a new architecture for tourism’s subsectors. The TWG was established to address issues in the tourism sector, including the Economic Partnership Agreement, work permits, ground transportation, and entertainment. The report also included more than 50 recommendations for national policies meant to strengthen support and partnerships with businesses in Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

VYBZ KARTEL HONORS JAMAICA IN NEW SINGLE

The new single from Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel entitled “Beautiful Island” pays homage to the island and calls for Jamaicans in the Diaspora to return home from Europe and the United States to enjoy the Christmas season. Despite the fact that Kartel is imprisoned he released the new song to bring holiday cheer to his loyal fans. Responses to the song on social media indicate that fans love his Christmas gift, with some saying it is the best Christmas song ever.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN TENNIS PLAYER ATTAINS DOUBLES VICTORY

Jamaica’s John Chin, the top junior men’s tennis player has attained another title in the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Chin partnered with Trey Mallory of Bermuda for the ITS Under-18 category at the Antigua and Barbuda Cup. The duo beat the Number 2 seeded team of Erik Kovacs and Kevin Kovacs of Canada in three sets, scoring 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. Chin is currently tanked 527th, improving his rank from the previous 552nd.