TripAdvisor Includes 6 Jamaican Hotels among Top 25 Caribbean Hotels for Romance in 2020

Jamaica has secured its reputation as one of the most romantic vacation spots in the world as TripAdvisor ranks six hotels on the island among the Top 25 hotels in the Caribbean offering the best opportunities for romance. The Jamaican hotels cited in the Top 25 ranking include Sandals Royal Plantation, Couples San Souci, Couples Tower Isle, the Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel, Tensing Pen, and Sunset at the Palms.

Ranked at Number 5 is the Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios. This all-suite resort is serviced by butlers who have been trained at the Guild of Professional English Butlers, which guarantees luxury service. There are private beaches (with beach butler service) as well as the only champagne and caviar bar in the Caribbean. Diners have a choice of fabulous international, Mediterranean, Caribbean, and French cuisine with 24-hour in-suite dining available. Sandals Resorts has been named the best all-inclusive resort firm in the world for 16 years in a row and the top hotel brand in the Caribbean for a consecutive 18 years. The firm has also received the Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Services. Sandals Royal Plantation was also listed at Number 25 of TripAdvisor’s ranking of the top 25 all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean for 2020.

Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios was ranked at Number 8. Located on the island’s emerald coast, the hotel is set above the dazzling Caribbean Sea. The venue offers a “no worries” ambiance that allows guests to lose themselves in the experience of walking secluded stone pathways, visiting healing natural springs, or climbing Dunn’s River waterfalls. Relaxation is also a top priority as guests can just enjoy hammocks by the sea. The resort design is marked by a low-key colonial elegance featuring latticework, white woven furnishings, and feathered palms. There are many options for dining that range from authentic Jamaican dishes to five-star international foods. Spa treatments are offered at private cabanas on the edge of the cliffs, and there is a wide range of activities available for guests to enjoy as well.

Listed at Number 9 is Couples Tower Isle in Ocho Rios. This glamorous resort was a playground for Hollywood stars and celebrities during the 1950s and continues to offer its guests and stylish and sophisticated experience balanced with the relaxing sensuality of the Caribbean location. There are spectacular ocean views, a broad and sandy beach, and 100-year-old palm trees. Among the many activities available are snorkeling among the reefs, windsurfing, or sailing on a catamaran. Décor features intricate blue tile work and jade lounges that offset the resort’s white retro architecture. Rooms include balconies, and there is a Zen-inspired spa that has been named the best in the Caribbean by Travel+Leisure.

At Number 10 is The Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel in Negril. This hotel offers the perfect romantic escape, wedding destination, and wellness retreat. Owned and operated by Canadians, the resort on the cliffs of Negril offer a seawater pool, full-service spa, ocean access, and a farm-to-table restaurant and bar. There are 18 handcrafted stone cottages that feature air-conditioning, wireless internet, and safes. The tours and activities division will advise guests about tourist opportunities and organize adventures throughout the island.

Tensing Pen Resort is ranked at Number 15. Located in Negril, this venue was the winner of the Travel+Leisure World Top 100 Hotels 2019 and the Top Caribbean Hotels in both 2018 and 2019. It is located at Negril’s west end, and has its own private cove. It features a unique collection of handcrafted wood, thatch, and stone cottages that offer visitors a private and relaxing vacation space. There is a free continental breakfast included daily, and all rooms have air-conditioning the mini fridges. For larger groups and families, the venue offers villas with two and three bedrooms.

Sunset at the Palms in Negril was ranked Number 20 and is a perfect sport for romantic getaways and destination weddings. Surrounded by tropical gardens and lush flowering plants, the hotel has been called “intimate, chic, and serene.” There are 85 “tree-house-style” guest rooms located on ten acres of landscaping that earned the praise of Architectural Digest. A spa service in its one-of-a-kind treatment garden helps ease away stress, while the swim-up bar offers cooling tropical drinks. There are five beachfront acres and a two-mile expanse of white sand beach. The four restaurants and bars offer international and authentic Jamaican cuisine.

