The 16th Annual True Blue Weekend will take place on April 3rd – 4th, 2020. The True Blue Welcome Party on Friday, April 3rd will feature two of South Florid’s popular mix masters, DJ Radcliffe and the legendary, King Waggy Tee. The SoccerFest on Saturday, April 4th will feature new invitational matches which will include Kingston College and Calabar High School. The 2-day event is hosted by The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL).

“We are so blessed to have reached the 16th year of this event. The longevity of this event would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the community and other Jamaican alumni associations in South Florida”, said Xavier Murphy President of JCOBAFL, “This year’s event is going to be very exciting with top class music by two of South Florida’s Premier DJs, old rivalries being rekindled during the soccerfest and the honoring of a few great Jamaicans including, Dennis Ziadie”

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. The annual match commemorates and honors, Dennis Ziadie, who coached both Jamaican High schools to Manning Cup football victories. Last year’s event drew over 1000 spectators and supporters.

The True Blue 2020 weekend dates, events & locations

What: True Blue Party with DJ Radcliffe & Guest DJ- King Waggy Tee

Admission: $20.00 (Tickets are $25 at the door) – Purchase tickets

When: April 3rd, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Where: Krave Lounge and Restaurant

4519 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351

What: True Blue Soccer Fest

The 16th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

Over 40 Invitational Soccer Match (KC vs Calabar)

Under 40 Invitational Soccer Match (JC vs KC)

All Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: April 4th, 2020

Where: Vizcaya Park

14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 2:00pm – 9:00pm

Admission: FREE

For more information, visit the website at http://www.trueblueweekend.com or our Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/trueblueweekend

ABOUT THE JAMAICA COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida was established in 2004 as a 501(c) (3). The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida is committed to uphold the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institutions in the country of Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc

Email: [email protected]