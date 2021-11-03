US Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Lowers Jamaica To Level Three Designation

Due to continued progress being made in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Jamaica to a level 3 designation. The level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 consecutive days. The Jamaican government, including the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies, has worked tirelessly on COVID-19 protocols and initiatives to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone in Jamaica.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett said, “With the infection rate within our innovative resilient corridors under 1%, it is rewarding to know that we are being effective in our efforts to ensure the safety of visitors, tourism workers and local communities. The continued partnership between the Ministries of Tourism and Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) have aided in the vaccination of thousands of tourism workers across Jamaica. With the Tourism Vaccine Task Force, alongside the resilient corridors’ protocols remaining in place, we are hopeful that the destination will continue to be downgraded on the CDC’s list.”

The efficiency of Jamaica’s resilient corridors, regulated by an enforced directory of protocols for Jamaica’s tourism sector, has been a driving force in providing safe and relaxing experiences for visitors. The resilient corridors cover more than 85 percent of the island’s tourism product, and include less than one percent of the general population, resulting in extremely low infection rates.

Along with vaccination mandates set in place for travelers entering the island, Minister Bartlett has continued the Tourism Vaccine Task Force program to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to tourism workers nationwide.

Jamaica remains open for travel and continues to welcome visitors safely. Its health and safety protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels recognition that allowed the destination to safely reopen to travel in June 2020. The island has also recently announced new cruise developments and 90 percent of planned tourist investments remaining on track.

Last year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 13th consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean's Leading Destination for the 15th consecutive year as well as the Caribbean's Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean's Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA's World's Leading Wedding Destination, the World's Leading Cruise Destination, and the World's Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World.

