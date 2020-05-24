Usain Bolt to be Featured in Apple TV+ Short-form Sports Docuseries “Greatness Code” - Jamaicans.com

Usain Bolt will be one of the world-renowned athletes featured in a short-form sports docuseries “Greatness Code” from Uninterrupted, Religion of Sports and filmmaker Gotham Chopra. Bolt is one of the best-known athletes on the planet and retired from competition in 2017. The sprint icon is the only male sprinter to win gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter events at three consecutive Olympics. Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently welcomed their first child, a daughter born on May 17, 2020.

The complete first season of “Greatness Code” featuring stories of Usain Bolt, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, and more will premiere globally July 10 on Apple TV+

On the heels of debuting multiple critically acclaimed unscripted programming, including the hit documentary “Beastie Boys Story” and broadly praised docuseries “Home” and “Visible,” Apple today announced “Greatness Code,” a short-form documentary series co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra. “Greatness Code” will join Apple’s slate of award-winning programming, and debut globally July 10 exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Greatness Code” is a landmark short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include:

World’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

“Greatness Code” is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan, and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

“Greatness Code” will stream alongside a growing slate of acclaimed unscripted Apple Originals including the soon-to-premiere “Dear…”; “Beastie Boys Story,” which has been hailed as a “moving and generous elegy” by the New York Times; “Visible: Out On Television,” noted as “perhaps the greatest TV accomplishment of 2020 thus far…” by The Hollywood Reporter; and soon-to-premiere documentaries “Dads,” from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW 2020 Louis Black “Lone Star” Award recipient “Boys State.”

Photo and Information Source: Apple TV+, Usain Bolt Facebook