Usain Bolt To Headline New Tokyo 2020 Stadium Opening Event

Jamaican superstar sprinter and Olympic champion Usain Bolt is scheduled to be the headliner at the grand opening of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on December 21, 2019. The stadium will host the 2020 Olympic games. The event will include musical and cultural acts in addition to sporting ones. While specific details have yet to be announced, Jamaica’s Bolt is slated to appear in what has been described by the Japan Sport Council as a new kind of race “that has never existed before.”

Usain Bolt, one of the best known athletes in the world, is the world record holder in both the 100 meter and 200 meter events, with times of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively. He is also the only sprinter who has won the 100 meter and 200 meter Olympic titles in consecutive Olympic Games. He won gold in these events in 2008, 2012, and 2016. His cumulative medal totals at the World Athletics Championships include 11 gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal. He also won two 4×100 meter relay gold medals during his Olympic career. He has been called the greatest sprinter in history.

Bolt gained his greatest degree of success in the 200-meter event. He won three Olympic and four World titles in the 200 meters. He made his international debut appearance in the 2008 Olympics. He holds the world records in the World under-20 and under-18 200-meter events as well.

His speed as a sprinter have earned him the nickname of “Lightning Bolt. Among his many awards are the title of IAAF World Athlete of the Year, Track & Field Athlete of the Year, BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, a title he won three times, and Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, an honor he won four times.

He retired from professional competition in 2017 after the World Championships, where he finished his final 100 meter race. Following his dream of becoming a professional football player, he trained with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia, an A-League team, in August of 2018. He scored twice for the team during a friendly match, then left the club shortly thereafter. In January 2019, he made the decision to forego a career in professional football.

Usain St. Leo Bolt was born in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, in 1986, and makes his home in Kingston.

