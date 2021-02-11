Valentine’s Launch set for Dining with Curvy The Restaurant

Media personality and recording artiste Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett is poised to make her restaurateur debut this Valentine’s day with the official opening of her Dining With Curvy Restaurant with a Midnight in Paris Valentine’s theme in Kingston Jamaica.

Yanique, who had started her Dining With Curvy as a pop-up kitchen and delivery service last year, took the opportunity to expand the wildly successful endeavor to a full-blown restaurant in December. Now with renovations completed on the 35 Dunrobin Avenue location, the self-taught chef is ready to cater to a larger audience with the help of her trained and certified staff.

“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant because cooking is a passion of mine, but I’m a firm believer in doing things properly or not doing it at all. After the pop-up kitchens last year I know I’m ready to take this major step and so far the support is overwhelming,” Yanique shared

Overwhelmingly positive reviews had poured in from those who satiated their taste buds in the pop-up lunch weekends last year and that also helped to confirm the slated menu for Dining With Curvy – The Restaurant. With offerings for lunch and dinner, staples like Salmon, Alfredo Pasta, and the immensely popular Barbeque Pigtail will be sure options with additional items and daily specials to complete the wide menu.

“The restaurant will be open every day from 11am – 8pm starting this Valentine’s Day February 14 with our Midnight in Paris theme. I can’t wait to have you guys come in and dine and just enjoy what I’ve been planning. It’s gonna be awesome!” Curvy Duva added.

Persons interested in partaking at the launch of Dining With Curvy The Restaurant on February 14 must make paid reservations at First In Line Jamaica www.firstinlineja.com. Based on Covid-19 restrictions and protocols, there will be limited seating on location, however, the options for curbside pickup and delivery are also available on the day.

Curvy Diva is also multitasking seamlessly as she promotes her current single ‘Eleganza Remix ‘ with Nigerian artiste Solid Star, she is also in studio recording a few additional International collaborations to be released this year. Her 7 track EP ‘Underestimated’ will also be officially released on her birthday on April 13.

Yanique Curvy Diva – Eleganza REMIX ft. Solid Star