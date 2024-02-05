VIDEO: Do You Know the Most Sampled Reggae Song of All Time?

“Bam Bam” by Sister Nancy is one of the most sampled reggae songs, known for its infectious rhythm and lyrics. Born Ophlin Russell-Myers in Kingston, Jamaica, Sister Nancy emerged as a pioneering female artist in the male-dominated reggae scene. Her breakthrough came with the release of “One, Two,” which led to the creation of her debut album, “One, Two,” in 1982. However, it was her single “Bam Bam,” released in 1982, that catapulted her to international fame. The song’s infectious rhythm and empowering lyrics resonated with audiences, cementing Sister Nancy’s status as a trailblazer in reggae music.

“Bam Bam” has had a lasting impact on music, particularly in hip-hop, where it has been sampled by numerous artists, including Lauryn Hill in “Lost Ones,” Kanye West in “Famous,” and Jay-Z in “Bam” featuring Damian Marley. The song’s influence extends beyond music, as it has been featured in films, commercials, and TV shows, showcasing its enduring popularity and cultural significance. Sister Nancy’s contribution to reggae and her pioneering role as a female artist have solidified her place in music history, inspiring future generations with her talent and resilience.