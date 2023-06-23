Viral Song On Tik Tok Lands Dancehall Artist Teejay Biggest Music Deal In His Career

Dancehall’s Uptop Boss Timoy “Teejay” Jones is the latest Jamaican Dancehall artist to sign to Manhattan-based record label, Warner Music Group.

The signing, which took place in Manhattan, New York, was announced recently by Solid Agency, the local firm that currently manages the Dancehall artist.

Drift Viral on Tik Tok

TeeJay is said to have the song of the summer – “Drift” which is viral on video sharing social media platform Tik Tok, with over 20 million views on song statistics and a myriad of dance challenges.

Drift also has huge numbers in London, New York, Atlanta and Africa.

In a release that details this new milestone in the artist’s career, Solid Agency notes, “with a major deal like this one and Warner Music machinery behind him, the artiste’s music will be exposed to sync rights, gaming and sky is the limit.”

Solid Agency Boss Sharon Burke chuckles that the deal was only two weeks in the making after sifting through myriad offers and finally feeling at home with Warner.

“TeeJay will do well because he is a good artiste who is committed to the music and the journey to the top.”

Warner’s History With Jamaican Music

Co Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music Guy Moot says he is happy to see Dancehall music and another Jamaican artiste in this context and on the global rise. The co-chair has been influential with Jamaicans over two decades having worked with ‘Steelie and Cleevie’, ‘Steflon Don’ and having been integral in Stephen ‘the genius’ McGregor’s career.

Photo – Judith Bodley