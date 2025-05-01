Are you coming to South Florida for the Grand Slam Track “Miami Slam” event happening May 2–4, 2025 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar? You’re in for more than just elite athletics. This area, especially Miramar, is a vibrant hub for the Jamaican diaspora and Caribbean culture in general.

Did you know that over 12% of Miramar’s population identifies as Jamaican? It’s one of the strongest Jamaican communities in the United States. That makes it the perfect setting for a track meet that brings fans of sprinting, hurdling, and distance running together—with a distinctly Jamaican vibe.

While you’re in town cheering for your favorite athletes, here are 9 things to do that will help you enjoy the area like a local.

1. Visit the Usain Bolt Statue at Ansin Park

Photo credit: Joan Segre

A trip to Miramar isn’t complete without seeing the Usain Bolt statue, located right outside the Ansin Sports Complex. This is the first statue of Bolt in the U.S., made by Jamaican sculptor Basil Barrington Watson. It captures Bolt in his famous Olympic pose from 2008 and is a point of pride for the community.

2. Explore the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Head over to Plantation to visit the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. It’s the only brick-and-mortar museum in the U.S. that showcases pan-Caribbean culture, history, and heritage. Learn about Caribbean music, migration, food, and more—all in one place.

3. Join the Hi5 Jamaica Workout Group

Stay active like a true Jamaican. The Hi5 Jamaica Workout Group meets Saturday mornings at either Miramar Regional Park or Vista View Park. The group is tied to the upcoming Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk happening May 10, 2025, led by Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair. It supports the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative back home, so your steps go further than the pavement. Contact the group at Jahigh5foundation@gmail com

4. Grab a Bite at Butter Flakes Bakery & Grill

Named 2024 Best Jamaican Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale by Jamaicans.com, Butter Flakes Bakery & Grill is the spot for authentic Jamaican breakfast, patties, and classic lunch dishes. Whether you’re craving ackee and saltfish or just want a flaky beef patty, you’ll feel right at home.

5. Feast on Real Jerk at Chef Tally’s Food Truck

Just a short drive from Miramar, you’ll find Chef Tally’s World Famous Jerk Chicken, the 2024 Best Jerk Food winner by Jamaicans.com. It’s a popular food truck in West Park, known for its smoky, tender jerk chicken, pork, and ribs. You might even catch seasonal specials like escovitch lobster. Be prepared for a line—it moves fast, and it’s worth it.

6. Shop at Sawgrass Mills Mall

If you’re looking to shop, check out Sawgrass Mills, one of the largest outlet malls in the country. From big brands to bargain deals, it’s a great place to pick up souvenirs or gear for the next Grand Slam stop.

7. Relax at Hollywood Beach

Need a break from all the track action? Drive over to Hollywood Beach for some sun and saltwater. The beach is known for its clean sand, calm surf, and family-friendly boardwalk.

8. Cool Down at Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

After a hot day in the stands or at the beach, treat yourself to a cone at Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream. Locals love it not only for the creamy texture but also for the favorite Jamaican flavors like rum raisin, grape nut, and mango.

9. Dinner and Art in Wynwood at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

If you’re heading into Miami for an evening, make sure to stop by Wynwood Art District and grab dinner at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. Another Best of Jamaica winner, it offers a modern twist on classic Jamaican dishes in a lively, artsy atmosphere.

Bonus: Mark Your Calendar for Grand Slam Philadelphia

Already thinking about the next stop on the track calendar? The third event in the 2025 Grand Slam Track series will take place at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from May 30 to June 1, 2025. It’s one of the oldest and most historic track venues in the U.S., and it’s sure to bring more exciting races and fan energy as the season continues.