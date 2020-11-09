Vote for the Best of Jamaica

Do you love Jamaica? Do you live in a city that has a Jamaican presence? Then vote in our Best of Jamaica 2020 to help others discover why Jamaica and Jamaicans are truly wonderful! Vote now for a chance to win one of our three prizes (See Below). Please vote in both surveys for multiple chances to win. Spread the word as voting closes at 11:59 pm on, November 16th, 2020. The Best of Jamaica winners will be announced on our Live Facebook Show on December 5th, 2020.
Vote Below Now!!
- Vote Now for the Best of Jamaica Aboard (New York, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Toronto, London, Atlanta Etc)
- Vote Now for the Best of Jamaica in Jamaica
Prizes
A $50 Amazon Gift Card
Spice makeup brush set with color palettes
The Reggae Gold 2020 Album – VP Records
Track Listing
1. Lodge – Bounty Killer
2. Blackboard – Beenie Man
3. Toast – Koffee
4. Big Big – Christopher Martin
5. First Class Flight – Jahvillani feat. Prince Swanny
6. Dumpling (Remix) – Stylo G feat. Sean Paul & Spice
7. Spend ‘Nuff’ Money – Noah Powa
8. Different Rankin – Squash
9. Pretty Pon Snap – Daddy 1
10. Inches – Spice
11. Jump Pan Mi – Potential Kidd
12. Young – Stalk Ashley
13. Nah Leave U – Konshens
14. Mi Love Yuh – Queen Ifirca
15. Only You – Jah Cure feat. Mya
16. Best Of Me – Romain Virgo
17. All Woman – Ikaya
18. Note To Self – Jah9 feat. Chronixx
19. Valley Of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot) – Richie Spice
Photo: Deposit Photos