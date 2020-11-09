Vote for the Best of Jamaica

Do you love Jamaica? Do you live in a city that has a Jamaican presence? Then vote in our Best of Jamaica 2020 to help others discover why Jamaica and Jamaicans are truly wonderful! Vote now for a chance to win one of our three prizes (See Below). Please vote in both surveys for multiple chances to win. Spread the word as voting closes at 11:59 pm on, November 16th, 2020. The Best of Jamaica winners will be announced on our Live Facebook Show on December 5th, 2020.

Vote Below Now!!

Prizes

A $50 Amazon Gift Card

Spice makeup brush set with color palettes

The Reggae Gold 2020 Album – VP Records

Track Listing

1. Lodge – Bounty Killer

2. Blackboard – Beenie Man

3. Toast – Koffee

4. Big Big – Christopher Martin

5. First Class Flight – Jahvillani feat. Prince Swanny

6. Dumpling (Remix) – Stylo G feat. Sean Paul & Spice

7. Spend ‘Nuff’ Money – Noah Powa

8. Different Rankin – Squash

9. Pretty Pon Snap – Daddy 1

10. Inches – Spice

11. Jump Pan Mi – Potential Kidd

12. Young – Stalk Ashley

13. Nah Leave U – Konshens

14. Mi Love Yuh – Queen Ifirca

15. Only You – Jah Cure feat. Mya

16. Best Of Me – Romain Virgo

17. All Woman – Ikaya

18. Note To Self – Jah9 feat. Chronixx

19. Valley Of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot) – Richie Spice