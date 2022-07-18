Watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Win Her HISTORIC Record 5th World Title Championship

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led the way as Team Jamaican sweeps the 2022 World Athletics Championships 100m podium in Eugene, Oregon. Fraser-Pryce took an early lead holding off fellow Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, to win a historic 5th World 100m gold medal in a championship record time of 10.67 seconds. She won World Athletics Championship in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and now 2022. Fraser-Pryce at 35, became the oldest world champion in an individual event on the track. She is the 2008 and 2012 Olympic women’s 100m champion.

“The secret behind my success is I am a competitor,” said Fraser-Pryce. “I’m always hungry to do more because I believe there is more to be done.”

The win has further cemented her legacy as track’s GOATs and has mothers around the world celebrating “Mommy Rocket“.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Five World Athletics Championships Wins and the times she ran in each race.

2009 World Athletics Championships, Berlin – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m final in 10.73 seconds

2013 World Athletics Championships, Moscow – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m final in 10.71 seconds

2015 World Athletics Championships, Beijing – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m final in 10.76 seconds

2019 World Athletics Championships, Doha – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m final in 10.71 seconds

2022 World Athletics Championships, Oregon – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m final in 10.67 seconds

Photo – Facebook