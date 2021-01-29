WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - Calling "Home" - Jamaicans.com

The phone rings and it is the dreaded automated response: “If you’re calling for ABC, press 1; for DEF, press 2” and so it goes. Another unsuccessful attempt, and depending on the number of times experienced, maybe a bit of frustration. As if by conspiracy, more times than not this happens when we really need to talk to a “real” person. However, as businesses engage in cost reductions and life demands more from us as individuals, automated-response systems have become a part of our culture. Putting the phone down I wondered, somewhat amusingly, “What if God had an automated response system?” With angelic music in the background, maybe we would hear a voice saying something like: “God is busy at the moment, but to leave a request, press 1; for thanksgiving, press 2; to complain, press 3”, and so on. Then again, how many of us would simply hang up?

It can be frustrating trying to urgently reach someone by phone and not being able to do so. At certain times of the year, international circuits are busy, connections may be bad, lines may be down, yet how incredibly comforting it is to know that when we try to ‘connect’ with our Heavenly Father, we do not have to worry about those limitations.

In his conversation with God, David said, “I will call upon you, for you will answer me” (Psalm 17:6a, ESV). There was no doubt in his mind that his “connection” was clear both ways, him to God and God to him, and we too can have the same assurance. God Himself declared, “Call to me and I will answer you” (Jeremiah 33:3), and even better, through Isaiah, “Before they call I will answer; while they are yet speaking I will hear” (Isaiah 65:24). These attributes of God did not disappear with the Old Testament believers for God is unchanging in nature. Of Jesus, God in the flesh, it is said He is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8), and so we too can rest in the comfort of His assurances. It is no wonder John writes, “And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us” (1 John 5:14, KJV).

God has made available to us an instantaneous connection to Him that is always on – 365 days per year, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. It does not go down in leap years either! If our calls are not going through, we need to check our side of things for possible obstructions. Are we properly ‘plugged’ into Him? Any ‘wires’ crossed? Once things are in order, one thing we know for sure – no automated responses, no voice mail. “I will call upon you, for you will answer me.” What comfort!