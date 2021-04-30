WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - "Come Boldly..." - Jamaicans.com

In his letter to the Hebrews, the writer exhorts the brethren, and by extension us, to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” ( 4:16, KJV ). The Amplified Bible puts the verse this way: “Therefore let us [with privilege] approach the throne of grace [that is, the throne of God’s gracious favor] with confidence and without fear, so that we may receive mercy [for our failures] and find [His amazing] grace to help in time of need [an appropriate blessing, coming just at the right moment].” Most of us are familiar with this verse and it has served us well in our prayer lives. It is a wonderful thing to know that we do not have to feel intimidated or be afraid to approach the throne of grace. Not only are we invited to come to it with confidence and without fear, but we are given two assurances – there “we may receive mercy [for our failures] and find [His amazing] grace to help in time of need [an appropriate blessing, coming just at the right moment].”

In reflecting on some of the reasons we may feel a sense of fear or reluctance in approaching God, it occurred to me that one of them is​ because of our awareness of our shortcomings and failures. We do not always feel worthy. ​Like the psalmist David, though we acknowledge our transgressions, sometimes our sins are ever before us (Psalm 51:3). Despite our best intentions, we are not always where we long to be in our walk with Him and there are times when feelings of guilt and shame overwhelm the words “come boldly.” ​ In some respects, this is understandable. The further we are away from the ​light, the less it exposes; the closer we get to the light, the more it exposes.​ However, ​​lost in the process is the realization that God knows us exactly for who we are and despite what He sees in us, He ​still not only​ says “Come​” ​but ​​He ​encourages us to do so with confidence. Dutch evangelist and author Corrie ten Boom was on point when she said, “The purpose of being guilty is to bring us to Jesus. Once we are there, there its purpose is finished. If we continue to make ourselves guilty–to blame ourselves–then that is sin in itself.”

In looking closer at our reference text, the writer makes such an argument. He writes, “Not a creature exists that is concealed from His sight, but all things are open and exposed, and revealed to the eyes of Him with whom we have to give account. Inasmuch then as we [believers] have a great High Priest who has [already ascended and] passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession [of faith and cling tenaciously to our absolute trust in Him as Savior]. For we do not have a High Priest who is unable to sympathize and understand our weaknesses and temptations, but One who has been tempted [knowing exactly how it feels to be human] in every respect as we are, yet without [committing any] sin” (vv. 13-15). The realization that “all things are open and exposed, and revealed to the eyes of Him with whom we have to give account,” that there is nothing about us and our condition that He does not know, serves to demonstrate that not only are we invited to come boldly but we can come as we are – warts and all.

Having been tempted as we are being, Christ understands and empathizes with our humanity. He understands our failures though He has never failed. David said of Him as God, “He knows our [mortal] frame; He remembers that we are [merely] dust” (Psalm 103:14, AMP). There is nothing about us that will surprise Him; nothing that we can tell Him that He doesn’t already know. Therefore, “come boldly.” It is an invitation I gladly and willingly accept; one I find powerfully liberating. It is my prayer that you will too.