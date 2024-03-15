WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Feeding the Spiritual Man

Scientists and nutritionists have tried to find the ways of eating that are supposedly best for us. One way to accomplish this goal is to eat routinely rather than only when we want to eat. Eating balanced small meals at regular intervals is said to be one key to long-term good health, and given rising health risks and costs, financially and otherwise, good health is an excellent goal we should all aim for.

In the same way that we have to eat nourishing food to grow healthily, getting into the Scriptures daily is a good discipline to encourage ongoing spiritual growth by feeding the spiritual man. The “secret” of our spiritual maturity lies in our daily Bible reading and study routine. Just as there are times to eat to satisfy the physical man, so we need to ensure we set aside time daily to feed and satisfy the spiritual man. While we can make it through the day by listening to worship music and reading devotionals, it is important that, just as we are told to chew our food slowly to facilitate proper digestion, we read and meditate on (turning over in our minds slowly and methodologically) the Word of God. This we can do several times per day – during our commute, at lunch, as we do housework, wherever we may be.

On the occasion of Him being tempted to turn stones into bread, Jesus affirmed the importance of feeding the spiritual man when He reminded Satan, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, KJV). We can get by for a while without food, but we cannot get far without the Word of God. It is the lamp to our feet and the light to our path (Psalm 119:105). What are some of the benefits of regularly “eating” the Word? Not only do we grow spiritually and experience the blessings of obedience, but we also discover our purpose and principles for victory, power, and guidance in our lives. The food experts encourage us to not miss a meal. In the same way, we cannot afford to miss times of spiritual nourishment.

As we go through the day, taking time to satisfy the physical man’s desire for food, let us not ignore the needs of our spirit man. Feeding the spiritual man should be one of our priorities. As the Psalmist spent time in the Word, he was led to say of the laws, statutes, and fear of the Lord, “More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb” (Psalm 19:7–10). What has been your experience?