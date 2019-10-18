WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Heart Transparency

One of the buzz words in relationships is transparency. We want the people in our lives to “open up” and share their innermost thoughts and feelings with truthfulness; we want to know their heart. Most of us are afraid of this transparency because we feel extremely vulnerable, and for the most part, uncomfortable. We are afraid of being judged. We are told to “not tell everything,” “don’t say anything that could be used against you,” among other things, and so even though we can sometimes comfortably connect with others on an intimate level, being transparent is another matter.

The irony is that genuinely intimate relationships require transparency in order to be fully effective. There cannot be any areas of our lives that are considered “off-limits” because, in a number of ways, transparency speaks to our integrity and character; the very core of who we are individuals. In the natural, the absence of transparency breeds hurt, insecurity, uncertainty, confusion, to name a few.

In the spiritual realm, it is mandatory to have transparency with the Almighty if we desire fellowship with Him. The psalmist David writes, “Behold, You desire truth in the innermost being, and in the hidden part [of my heart] You will make me know wisdom” (Psalm 51:6, AMP), and answered his own question, “Who may ascend onto the mountain of the Lord? And who may stand in His holy place?” with “He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who has not lifted up his soul to what is false, nor has sworn [oaths] deceitfully” (24:3-4). Jesus told the woman at the well, “. . . the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit [from the heart, the inner self] and in truth; for the Father seeks such people to be His worshipers” (John 4:23). Genuine worship involves purity of heart and mind; a state that can only be attained when we lay ourselves open to the will and workings of the Holy Spirit.

That is why I love David’s prayer in Psalm 139:23-24, “Search me [thoroughly], O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts; and see if there is any wicked or hurtful way in me, and lead me in the everlasting way.” to which we could add, “Wash me thoroughly from my wickedness and guilt and cleanse me from my sin…. Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right and steadfast spirit within me” (51:2, 10). For the expressed purpose of enjoying a healthy relationship with God, he laid himself bare. He made himself transparent before Him who knew him better than he knew himself.

How far are you willing to go in your relationship with the Father? How transparent are you willing to become? Remember, if He is not Lord of all areas of our lives, He is not Lord at all.