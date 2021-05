WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - “My Grace is Sufficient for Thee” - Jamaicans.com

There are at least two very important lessons we can take from this portion of Scripture. First, our prayers, no matter how fervent, are not necessarily answered in ways we would expect; second, whatever God allows us to bear, He provides the grace for us to do so successfully. It is understandable that we, like Paul, would ask God to remove physical, emotional, psychological, or mental challenges, but in His wisdom and as He seeks to shape our lives to conform to the image of Christ ( Romans 8:28-29 ), He may choose to leave us with those issues and the resulting pain. This does not mean that we are left to fend for ourselves. We have His assurance that not only do we have the Holy Spirit as our divine helper, but that the measure of grace that He has made available to us is sufficient. This grace will manifest itself in our moments of weakness, enabling us to rise above our challenging circumstances – no matter how painful or how difficult. That was Christ’s message to Paul.