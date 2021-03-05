WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - The Glory of God on Display - Jamaicans.com

One of the things I enjoy doing is walking, usually in parks or along trails. Not only is it good exercise if done consistently, but it is also a great way to empty the mind of mental clutter. One of the greatest benefits for me is the opportunity to meditate, pray, and feel the embrace of my Heavenly Father in the surroundings. Then there are the times when I am simply enjoying the walk and nature, and it is during those times that it becomes evident that the glory of God is everywhere to be seen.

I think the psalmist David shared those experiences as he sat outdoors tending sheep. I believe that as he probably laid on his back, looking up into the skies, the words that became a part of Psalm 19 took form in his mind ​: ​ “The heavens are telling of the glory of God, and the expanse [of heaven] is declaring the work of His hands. Day after day pours forth speech, and night after night reveals knowledge. There is no speech, nor are there [spoken] words [from the stars]; their voice is not heard. Yet their voice [in quiet evidence] has gone out through all the earth, their words to the end of the world” (vv.1-4a, AMP). It is as Matthew Henry states, God “not only glorifies Himself, but gratifies us, by this constant revolution; for as the light of the morning befriends the business of the day, so the shadows of the evening befriend the repose of the night; every day and every night speak the goodness of God, and, when they have finished their testimony, leave it to the next day, to the next night, to stay the same.”

Day after day, night after night, a constant revolution. The Message paraphrase reads, “Madame Day holds classes every morning, Professor Night lectures each evening,” no words are spoken, no voices are recorded, “but their silence fills the earth: unspoken truth is spoken everywhere.” It is no wonder that when Carl Boberg, while on a two-mile walk through a thunderstorm from a church meeting back in 1885, considered the power of God on display in the universe, he later penned the words ​​ :

“Oh Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder

Consider all the world Thy hands have made

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder

Thy power throughout the universe displayed

Then sings my soul ​, my Saviour God to Thee

How great Thou art ​, ​h ow great Thou art ​!​ “

We couldn’t miss the glory of God if we tried. God has made Himself known and we who have found Him can testify that the “revelation of GOD is whole and pulls our lives together. The signposts of God are clear and point out the right road” (Psalm 19:7, MSG). For those still waiting to find Him, there really is no excuse. For those of us who know Him, every day is cause for celebration. How great He is indeed!