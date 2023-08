Have you ever wondered what’s it like being a Jamaican living in Cuba? In our “Jamaicans to the World” series, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Yanike Hanson. She is a Jamaican living in Cuba. They discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in Cuba as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must eat foods and must visit places in Cuba.