From Kingston, Jamaica to the heart of West Africa, Jo- Ann Richards Goffe’s story of living in Burkina Faso is nothing short of extraordinary. Guided by a series of vivid dreams and divine “God-incidences,” Jo-Ann followed a calling that took her far from home but brought her closer to her purpose.

In this episode of Jamaicans to the World, host Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com, sits down with Joanne to explore her journey as a Jamaican living in Burkina Faso, a landlocked country rich in culture, music, and spiritual heritage.

A Journey That Began with a Dream

Jo-Ann didn’t plan to live in Burkina Faso. In fact, she barely knew anything about the country until a dream, a prayer journal, and a surprising fluency in French (in another dream) all pointed her in that direction. After joining Wycliffe Bible Translators, Joanne began training in ethnomusicology, eventually leading her to Burkina Faso to work directly with the Senoufo people, one of over 70 ethnic groups in the country.

Life Among the People of “The Land of Upright Men”

Despite language barriers, Joanne found the people of Burkina Faso to be warm, generous, and deeply community oriented. From their extended greetings (you must ask about everyone including the cat and dog) to their unique funeral and village customs, Joanne immersed herself in a culture that values connection over convenience.

She also shares a memorable story of attending a village meeting where she was expected to sip a communal drink before discussing a stuck vehicle, proof that hospitality comes before business.

Music, Ministry, and the Balophone

As an ethnomusicologist, Joanne helped local musicians create scripture-based songs using their own languages and traditional instruments. One such instrument, the balophone, a five-note wooden xylophone-like instrument, features prominently in her musical work. Her passion for preserving culture and music shines through as she discusses collaborating with both church and professional musicians in Burkina.

Bob Marley at the Border

Being Jamaican in West Africa came with perks and unexpected surprises. Jo-Ann recalls being asked to sing a Bob Marley song at the Benin border before being allowed to enter the country. From Ramadan mornings filled with “One Love” to national celebrations of Marley’s birthday, it’s clear that Jamaican music made a huge impact.

Food, Faith, and Friendship

Jo-Ann embraced Burkina Faso’s culinary offerings like Tô (a millet-based dish served with green, often slimy, sauce made from baobab leaves or okra) and shared how much she missed Jamaican food, especially patties. She also made lasting friendships and continues to stay in touch with the people who helped her adjust to life there, including her pastor and musical mentor.

Share Your Story!

Are you a Jamaican living, raising a family, or doing business abroad? Or are you married to a Jamaican or a Jamaican married to a non-Jamaican? We want to hear your story, email us at [email protected] and let us share your experience with the world.