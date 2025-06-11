While Detroit may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of the Jamaican diaspora, it’s home to Gavin Beckford, a proud son of Stony Hill, St. Andrew, who now calls the Motor City home. In this episode of Jamaicans to the World, hosted by Xavier Murphy, Gavin opens up about his experience as a Jamaican living in Detroit, Michigan — from culture shocks to culinary disappointments and community connections.

From Campion to the Cold

Gavin begins by reminiscing about his school days in Jamaica, proudly representing Campion College and paying tribute to two teachers who left a lasting impact. One of them famously told him, “Economics is boring because you’re boring” — a statement that shaped his outlook on learning and life. Another, Mr. Radley Reed, once stopped a school riot with nothing but authority and presence — a moment Gavin still marvels at.

Culture Shock & Kindness in Detroit

Moving to Michigan for love, Gavin shares the challenges of adjusting to a more individualistic culture in the U.S. Simple acts like greeting your neighbour or sharing food, which are second nature in Jamaica, aren’t as common in his new home. Still, he’s found his footing and built a new life, now happily remarried and raising a blended family.

Despite Detroit’s tough reputation, Gavin has come to appreciate its resilience and vibrancy. He reflects on the city’s economic rebirth, the effects of gentrification, and draws thoughtful comparisons to urban development in Jamaica — including the transformation of Downtown Kingston and access to beaches.

The Jamaican Food Struggle Is Real

One of the most relatable moments in the episode comes when Gavin talks about Jamaican food abroad. While he’s found one restaurant in Michigan that comes close, he’s still haunted by dishes like stew peas with chicken. As he puts it, “If I want Jamaican food, I want it done right — or I’ll wait until I go home.”

Community, Culture, and Advice

Though Detroit doesn’t have as prominent a Caribbean presence as cities like New York or Miami, Gavin says you can still find Jamaicans — often by recognising a familiar accent at the supermarket checkout. He encourages Jamaicans thinking about moving to Michigan to plan wisely but affirms that there’s opportunity, especially in skilled trades and education.

“We’re Everywhere”

The episode closes on a hopeful note. Gavin reminds us that Jamaicans are adventurous by nature, and no matter where you go in the world, you’ll likely find a fellow yardie not too far away.

Jamaicans to the World continues to spotlight the stories of Jamaicans living across the globe — proving that no matter how far we roam, “yaad” is always in our hearts.

Have you lived in an unexpected corner of the world as a Jamaican? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or click here to share your story.