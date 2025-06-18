When Tory Jones left Spot Valley, St. James, he never imagined he’d one day become a celebrated chef in the heart of Tehran, Iran. But that’s exactly where life has taken him—and his journey is as inspiring as it is unexpected.

In the latest episode of Jamaicans to the World, host Xavier Murphy chats with Tory, who opens up about his experience as a Jamaican living in Iran and how he went from an executive chef in Dubai to running the kitchen at the top-rated Spinas Hotel Grand.

A Journey Fueled by Ambition

Tory’s journey began in Jamaica working at Iberostar before a friend helped him land a job in Dubai. It was there that a new opportunity emerged—an interview for a restaurant startup in Tehran. He took the leap, and though his first venture didn’t pan out, Tory quickly bounced back, eventually rising to head chef at Spinas Hotel.

“I started out as head chef for one restaurant—now I oversee the entire hotel,” he says proudly.

Culture Shock and Celebrity Status

Life in Iran is vastly different from Jamaica, especially when it comes to culture and communication. Tory admits it was tough at first, especially learning Farsi, the local language. But what surprised him most was the level of respect he receives as a Black man in Iran.

“We’re treated like kings over here… I don’t go far without being recognised.”

Because Black people are a rarity in Tehran, Tory has become somewhat of a local celebrity—with people often stopping him for photos.

A Chef at Heart—With Jamaican Roots

Although Tory doesn’t serve Jamaican food in his restaurant—opting instead for a creative fusion menu—he still cooks traditional dishes for his family and hotel staff. Think saltfish and cabbage, fried dumplings, and even jerk-style chicken (with an Iranian twist).

He also DJs at events under the name DJ Roach, keeping the reggae spirit alive with brunch playlists and occasional party sets.

Life, Love, and Language

Now married to an Iranian woman, Tory is fully immersed in life in Tehran. He embraces the city’s seasonal beauty, enjoys mountain hikes in winter, and appreciates Iran’s deep family values—especially during Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

Despite the challenges, Tory’s story is a shining example of what’s possible when Jamaicans take bold steps abroad.

Watch Tory’s full story on life as a Jamaican living in Iran above and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more inspiring interviews with Jamaicans around the world.

Jamaicans to the World continues to spotlight the stories of Jamaicans living across the globe — proving that no matter how far we roam, “yaad” is always in our hearts.

Have you lived in an unexpected corner of the world as a Jamaican? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or click here to share your story.