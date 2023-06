Have you ever wondered what’s it like being a Jamaican living in Sierra Leone? In our “Jamaicans to the World” series, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Charles “Mark phi” Smart. He is a Jamaican living in Sierra Leone. They discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do and adjusting to living in Sierra Leone. Xavier asks about the must-eat foods and must visit places in Sierra Leone.