What happens when a Frenchman from Paris meets a Jamaican woman with deep country roots? You get a love story filled with laughter, cultural discovery, and a shared life built in Jamaica. In this episode of Married to a Jamaican, hosted by Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy, Julie and Jerome Soimaud open up about their journey together.

https://youtu.be/I6jxjxqK8Zk

Worlds Apart, Yet So Similar

Julie Mansfield, born and raised in rural Jamaica, describes herself as a “country girl” who grew up on organic food, family values, and early exposure to American television. Jerome, on the other hand, grew up in Paris in the 1960s, but he recalls a surprisingly similar childhood. Both cultures placed a strong emphasis on pride, respect, and tradition—proving that Jamaica and France share more in common than many might think.

The two first crossed paths years ago while in other relationships—Jerome with a Jamaican woman and Julie with a French man—but fate had different plans. On New Year’s Day 2019, Julie prayed for love, asking her late mother to send her someone who would cherish her. That same day, at a Mighty Diamonds concert in Miami’s Wynwood Yard, she reconnected with Jerome. From that night forward, they have been inseparable.

Moving to Jamaica after a year living in France, the couple embraces everyday island life. Jerome quickly adapted to the country pace—going to local markets, cooking with fresh ingredients, and even preferring to bathe “country-style” with a basin and bucket. Julie, meanwhile, appreciates the unique way Jerome, who is a chef blends his French background into Jamaican life, especially in the kitchen where he creates inventive fusions like jerk goat or “Jamaican avocado toast.”

Candid Reflections

The pair share candid reflections on raising children and grandchildren, navigating cultural differences, and keeping their relationship grounded in love. Their story is one of mutual respect, humour, and constant learning. Julie describes Jerome as the “definition of love,” while Jerome says Julie is the “salt” that makes life flavourful.

Julie and Jerome’s marriage is a reminder of how Jamaican culture continues to connect and inspire people across the world. Whether through music, food, or family values, Jamaica finds its way into unexpected corners of life and love.



Are You Married to a Jamaican? Share Your Love Story!

If you’re married to a Jamaican, we’d love for you to share your journey with us. Tell us how you met, the cultural surprises you’ve encountered, and what makes your relationship special. Submit your story here.